Breaking: Ed Harris Will Take Over for Jeff Daniels in TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD on Broadway

According to the New York Times, stage and screen star Ed Harris will take over in the role of Atticus Finch in To Kill A Mockingbird on Broadway beginning November 5, 2019. Jeff Daniels, who earned a Tony nomination for his portrayal of the classic character, will play his final performance on November 3.

Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-Winning American classic To Kill A Mockingbird comes to Broadway in a new adaptation by Aaron Sorkin, Directed by Bartlett Sher.



Inspired by Lee's own childhood in Alabama, To Kill A Mockingbird features one of literature's towering symbols of integrity and righteousness in the character of Atticus Finch, based on Lee's own father. The character of Scout, based on herself, has come to define youthful innocence - and its inevitable loss - for generation after generation of readers around the world.



Published in 1960, Harper Lee's debut novel To Kill A Mockingbird was an immediate and astonishing success. It won the Pulitzer Prize and quickly became a global phenomenon, with more than 50 million copies in print to date. Considered one of the great classics of modern American literature, the novel has never been out of print since its original publication.



Bartlett Sher directs Aaron Sorkin's new adaptation, with scenic design by Miriam Buether, costume design by Ann Roth, lighting design by Jennifer Tipton, sound design by Scott Lehrer, and an original score by Adam Guettel.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You