VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda is a Rapping Dragon on New Story Pirates Album

Jun. 13, 2019  

Just when we've thought we've seen Lin-Manuel Miranda do it all...his latest song features him as a rapping dragon.

Story Pirates, an arts group that turns kids' original stories into sketch comedy musicals, has released their second album "Backstroke Raptor." On the album, Miranda is featured on the song "The Wizard Who Could Just Go Poof," as an arrogant dragon.

The album is released on June 14, but you can get a first listen to the track below!

Lin-Manuel Miranda is best known as the composer-lyricist of Hamilton, as well as In The Heights and Bring It On: The Musical. Miranda recently reprised his lead role in Hamilton for a three-week run of the production in Puerto Rico to raise money for artists struggling in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. He also starred in the Disney film Mary Poppins Returns, wrote music for the Disney animated film Moana and recently guest-starred last season in two episodes of Curb Your Enthusiasm and lent his voice to three episodes of DuckTales.

