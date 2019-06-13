TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD To Head To The West End In 2020

It has just been announced that the acclaimed Broadway production of Harper Lee's To Kill A Mockingbird, will get its West End debut in 2020!

According to the report, the adaptation of the novel, penned by Aaron Sorkin and directed by Bartlett Sher, will land at the Gielgud Theatre in spring of 2020, courtesy of producers Sonia Friedman and Scott Rudin.

No casting for the production has been announced.

On Broadway, the World Premiere production continues to break record after record at the box office, including its recent single-week record for the highest grossing American play in Broadway history. The now record-breaking gross of $1,701,683.59 was achieved in the second full week of performances (w/e 12/30/18) after the play officially opened to critical acclaim on Thursday, December 13.

Set in Alabama in 1934, Harper Lee's enduring story of racial injustice and childhood innocence centers on one of the most venerated characters in American literature, the small-town lawyer Atticus Finch. The cast of characters includes Atticus's daughter Scout, her brother Jem, their housekeeper and caretaker, Calpurnia, their visiting friend Dill, a mysterious neighbor, the reclusive Arthur "Boo" Radley, and the other indelible residents of Maycomb, Alabama from the novel.





