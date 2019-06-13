COME FROM AWAY
BWW Exclusive: The Broadway Kids of COME FROM AWAY Celebrate Father's Day!

Jun. 13, 2019  

Father's Day is just around the corner and the team behind Come From Away is celebrating with their very own kids from away! Below, watch as David Hein (writer) is joined by his daughter, Molly, and Ian Eisendrath (music supervisor/arranger) by his kids, Charlie, Oscar and Lucy, to chat about all things fatherhood, Broadway and Come From Away!

COME FROM AWAY tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

For additional information, visit: https://comefromaway.com

