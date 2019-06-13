VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for YELLOW ROSE Starring Eva Noblezada, Lea Salonga

The debut trailer for Yellow Rose, starring Hadestown's Eva Noblezada, Princess Punzalan, Lea Salonga, and Dale Watson has been released. Written and Directed by Diane Paragas, Yellow Rose tells the story of a headstrong Filipino girl, from a small Texas town, fighting to pursue her country music dreams while facing the threat of deportation.

Watch the trailer below!

The film stars Tony Award Nominee Eva Noblezada (Hadestown, Miss Saigon), Tony Award Winner and Disney Legend Lea Salonga (Once on this Island, Miss Saigon), Princess Punzalan (Mula Sa Puso), Dale Watson (Friday Night Lights), Gustavo Gomez (The Walking Dead), Libby Villari (Boyhood), and Liam Booth (Ghosts Never Sleep).

Yellow Rose has recently won the Grand Jury Prize for Best Narrative Feature at the 2019 Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival, with Eva Noblezada taking Best Breakout Actor. It has also won the Grand Jury Prize for Best Narrative Feature at the 2019 Bentonville Film Festival and 2019 CAAMFest.

The film's producers include Cecilia Mejia, Rey Cuerdo, Orian Williams, Diane Paragas, Co-Producer Jeremiah Abraham, and Executive Producers Olivia de Jesus, John D. Lazatin, Miguel Sevilla, and Karen Elizaga.

For more information on screenings and background on the film, please visit: http://www.yellowrosefilm.com





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You