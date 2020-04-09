Wake Up With BWW 4/9: Broadway Shutdown Extends Until June, BEETLEJUICE Closes, and More

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

The Broadway shutdown has officially extended until June 7th. This also means that Beetlejuice has played its last performance on Broadway.

Read more about these and other top stories below.

Plus, check out a list of some of the live online events you can tune into today from home!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Breaking: Broadway Shutdown Extends To June

In accordance with guidelines from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and under the continued direction of Governor Andrew Cuomo, Broadway shows in New York City will extend the current suspension of all performances through June 7, 2020.. (more...)

2) With Closure Official BEETLEJUICE Considering Future Production Plans; Tour

With this morning's news about Broadway remaining closed through June 7th, it makes it official that BEETLEJUICE on Broadway has played its final performance at the Winter Garden Theatre.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Actor Handcuffed by LAPD While Making Self-Tape of August Wilson Monologue

When LA-based actor Tyree Freely began creating his self-tape for Leah Daniels-Butler Casting's Quarantine Monologues project, he didn't realize that it would a conclude with a visit from the police. The actor, who was performing an impassioned August Wilson monologue alone in his apartment, was reported to the LAPD by his neighbors for suspected domestic violence. . (more...)

4) Governor Cuomo Expresses Doubt Over Broadway Timeline

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo however remains skeptical the shows will go on as projected. He said at today's briefing when asked about the possibility of other NYC businesses following the same June 7th model, 'I wouldn't use what Broadway thinks as a barometer of anything unless they're in the public health business and have seen better numbers and models.'. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Kimberly Nichole

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Check back later today for our next Living Room Concerts video, featuring one of our favorite Broadway stars performing from their home!

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here.

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Wagner's Parsifal, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Leave a Light On continue with Paul Wilkins, Nadim Naaman, and Jodie Steele. Find out more here!

- Mike Messer will host Broadway Song/Story Time, and Richard Yoder will host Broadway Dance Party, on Broadway Babysitters. Check it out here!

- Lincoln Center at Home continues its Pop-Up Classroom Series with a Line Dance Workshop with Yvonne Winborne. Check it out here!

BWW Exclusive: Conversations and Music with Michael Feinstein- The Music Library!

BroadwayWorld has partnered with musical legend Michael Feinstein for an up-close and personal daily series- Conversations and Music. Over the next few weeks, check back to watch as Michael showcases his collection of memorabilia and archives along with stories and songs from Tin Pan Alley, Broadway, the Great American Songbook and much more. Some episodes will even include music from his piano in his studio!

Today, watch as he gives us a tour of his music library!

What we're geeking out over: Bruce Vilanch, Andrea Martin and Marc Shaiman Perform a Scene From HAIRSPRAY on Billy Masters LIVE

Billy Masters had three special guests on his April 7th episode of Billy Masters Live! Bruce Vilanch, Andrea Martin and Marc Shaiman appeared on the show and talked about Hairspray, and more. They even performed a reading of a scene from the musical, featuring Vilanch and Martin reprising their roles of Edna and Prudy, respectively. Shaiman joins in as Tracy!

What we're listening to: Hear 'Bossed Up' A Cut Song From MEAN GIRLS!

In honor of our Anniversary & because we're such a good friend, we're releasing a recording of "Bossed Up!"



Fetch Fact: "Bossed Up" was the original Act Two opener during our D.C. premiere run before being replaced on Broadway by "STOP." @ELHenningsen @GreyHenson #MeanGirlsBway pic.twitter.com/YHcg1uA1Pe - Mean Girls Broadway (@MeanGirlsBway) April 9, 2020

Quarantine is so not fetch, To make matters a little easier for Mean Girls fans, the production is giving you a first listen to the show's original Act Two opener, "Bossed Up", which was later replaced by the tap showstopper, "Stop" on Broadway!

Social Butterfly: Laura Benanti and Donna Murphy Perform 'Ohio' From WONDERFUL TOWN in #EncoresArchives Clip

New York City Center is presenting the #EncoresArchives series! They will be posting daily highlights from their musical theater vault from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions. The most recent video features Laura Benanti and Donna Murphy singing, 'Ohio' from the City Center production of the musical Wonderful Town!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Cynthia Nixon, who turns 54 today!

Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award winner Cynthia Nixon made her film debut in Little Darlings at the age of 12 and her Broadway debut at 14 in The Philadelphia Story. Since then she has appeared in over 40 plays and countless films and television shows.

She has been directed by Sidney Lumet, Louis Malle, Milos Forman, Mike Nichols and Robert Altman. Perhaps best known for her role as Miranda in the HBO series Sex and the City, Nixon will appear in upcoming projects including Richard Loncraine's Life Itself opposite Morgan Freeman and Diane Keaton, as well as James White, an indie film written and directed by Josh Mond.

She was most recently seen on Broadway in The Little Foxes. Other recent credits include: White Rabbit Red Rabbit (Off-Broadway), The Real Thing (Broadway), Wit (Broadway), Distracted (Off-Broadway), The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie (Off-Broadway), Rabbit Hole (Broadway), Children and Art (Broadway), The Women (Broadway), and The Vagina Monologues (Off-Broadway). A full list of credits can be seen here.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





Related Articles