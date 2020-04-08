VIDEO: Actor Handcuffed by LAPD While Making Self-Tape of August Wilson Monologue
When LA-based actor Tyree Freely began creating his self-tape for Leah Daniels-Butler Casting's Quarantine Monologues project, he didn't realize that it would a conclude with a visit from the police. The actor, who was giving an impassioned performance of a August Wilson monologue while alone in his apartment, was reported to the LAPD by his neighbors for suspected domestic violence.
He writes: "They finally said it was suspicion of domestic violence in my apartment! AS I AM IN MY HOME BY MYSELF! Who am I beating up? Myself? This was completely uncalled for as I was taken out of my own home to be handcuffed for doing a monologue."
Watch the full episode play out below:
Hey what's up Instagram. I was filming a self-tape this morning for @ldbcasting @thats_mrs_butler_2_you, and I heard a knock at the door. I looked through the peephole and didn't see anything, so I opened the door to see 2 LAPD officers on the sides of my door. They told me to step out of my own home as they asked me who was inside. As I informed them that it was just me inside, they weren't trying to tell me what happened nor were they trying to tell me their names. I told them how I was making a self tape for class (though they didn't know what a self tape was nor did they believe me). Then, they were trying to place me under arrest for something I had no idea about. I kept asking why are you trying to place me in handcuffs, and you can hear the officer saying, "You're lucky we didn't just grab you and throw you in handcuffs." For whaat ?!? Being black in my own home? They finally told me someone called them because of some possible fighting going on here, so instead of asking me to wait outside, they decided to "detain" me. So I politely complied w/ their orders as I refuse to be another hashtag. As I was placed in handcuffs, one officer searched my whole apartment as no one was there (like I said). (FYI, soon as you walk in, you could literally see my tripod/ring light set up w/ my phone on it) They finally said it was suspicion of domestic violence in my apartment! AS I AM IN MY HOME BY MYSELF! Who am I beating up? Myself? This was completely uncalled for as I was taken out of my own home to be handcuffed for doing a monologue. Also, they were too close to me to begin with. I thought we were suppose to be social distancing as I'm being placed in metal handcuffs that could've been infested w/ Rona germs. I apologize @ldbcasting for not submitting in a timely manner, but this is what I was dealing with. I didn't even get to finish my take as this was take 4. Thank you officers Velasco and Terzes for ruining my self tape and also this entire monologue for me. The devil is a liar & I am blessed. God I thank you for covering me because it could've went a totally different route. #quarantinemonologues #black #disrespectful #God #artistsoninstagram #Jitney
A post shared by T Y R E E F R E E L Y???? (@freely_ty) on Apr 6, 2020 at 5:52pm PDT
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
On Easter Sunday, April 12, Italian tenor and global music icon Andrea Bocelli will give a solo performance at the historic Duomo, the cathedral of Mi... (read more)
AMC Theaters May Never Reopen Due to Credit Score Decline
According to The Wrap, AMC Entertainment's credit rating has gone down to CCC- from B, which takes the company from a?oehighly speculativea?? to a?oeD... (read more)
Disney on Broadway's 25th Anniversary Concert Will Be Streamed to Raise Money For BC/EFA's COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund
The one-night-only benefit 'Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway' will be streamed to raise money for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS'... (read more)
Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, Josh Groban and Many More Join SATURDAY NIGHT SEDER Benefit
Saturday Night Seder — a Passover Seder on Saturday, April 11 (the fourth night of Passover) — will be different from all other nights, as a panoply o... (read more)
VIDEO: The Marsh Family is Back With Another LES MISERABLES Cover
The Marsh family is back with another Les Miserables cover!... (read more)
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Plays JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR; Encourages Fans to Submit Videos Singing Along
Andrew Lloyd Webber has taken to Twitter to perform a bit from Jesus Christ Superstar, in honor of Easter approaching.... (read more)