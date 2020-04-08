VIDEO: Actor Handcuffed by LAPD While Making Self-Tape of August Wilson Monologue

When LA-based actor Tyree Freely began creating his self-tape for Leah Daniels-Butler Casting's Quarantine Monologues project, he didn't realize that it would a conclude with a visit from the police. The actor, who was giving an impassioned performance of a August Wilson monologue while alone in his apartment, was reported to the LAPD by his neighbors for suspected domestic violence.

He writes: "They finally said it was suspicion of domestic violence in my apartment! AS I AM IN MY HOME BY MYSELF! Who am I beating up? Myself? This was completely uncalled for as I was taken out of my own home to be handcuffed for doing a monologue."

Watch the full episode play out below:





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You