VIDEO: Bruce Vilanch, Andrea Martin and Marc Shaiman Perform a Scene From HAIRSPRAY on Billy Masters LIVE

Apr. 8, 2020  

Billy Masters had three special guests on his April 7th episode of Billy Masters Live!

Bruce Vilanch, Andrea Martin and Marc Shaiman appeared on the show and talked about Hairspray, and more.

They even performed a reading of a scene from the musical, featuring Vilanch and Martin reprising their roles of Edna and Prudy, respectively. Shaiman joins in as Tracy!

Watch the full episode below. The Hairspray scene begins at around 43:00.

