Governor Cuomo Expresses Doubt Over Broadway Timeline

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier today, The Broadway League just made the decision to continue the suspension of all performances through June 7, for the sake of "the health and well-being of Broadway theatre-goers and the thousands of people who work in the theatre industry every day."

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo however remains skeptical the shows will go on as projected. He said at today's briefing when asked about the possibility of other NYC businesses following the same June 7th model, "I wouldn't use what Broadway thinks as a barometer of anything unless they're in the public health business and have seen better numbers and models."

He continued: I think all of these projections basically turned out to be wrong. This is a very hard thing" to model because you're modeling public behavior and what people will do."

Could Broadway remain closed longer than expected? We certainly hope not! Stay tuned here at BroadwayWorld as we continue to bring you the latest news on the shutdown.





