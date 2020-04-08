LISTEN: Hear 'Bossed Up' A Cut Song From MEAN GIRLS!
Quarantine is so not fetch, To make matters a little easier for Mean Girls fans, the production is giving you a first listen to the show's original Act Two opener, "Bossed Up", which was later replaced by the tap showstopper, "Stop" on Broadway!
Hear original stars Erika Henningsen and Grey Henson sing the tune here:
In honor of our Anniversary & because we're such a good friend, we're releasing a recording of "Bossed Up!"- Mean Girls Broadway (@MeanGirlsBway) April 9, 2020
Fetch Fact: "Bossed Up" was the original Act Two opener during our D.C. premiere run before being replaced on Broadway by "STOP." @ELHenningsen @GreyHenson #MeanGirlsBway pic.twitter.com/YHcg1uA1Pe
From the mind of Tina Fey, Mean Girls is a ferociously funny musical about the wild dangers of high school. From an award-winning creative team, including book-writer Fey, director Casey Nicholaw, composer Jeff Richmond, lyricist Nell Benjamin, experience the iconic humor in a new, unimaginable way.
Cady Heron may have grown up in African, but nothing prepared her for the vicious predators of her high school hallways. By taking on Regina George, the queen bee of the terrifying clique known as The Plastics, Cady learns that being popular is not the same as being loved.
MEAN GIRLS gets to the hilarious heart of what it means to be a true friend, a worthy nemesis, and above all, a human being.
The current cast of Mean Girls on Broadway includes singer, songwriter and actress Sabrina Carpenter as Cady Heron Laura Leigh Turner as Karen Smith, Olivia Kaufmann as Janis Sarkisian and Chad Burris as Damian Hubbard. They join current cast members Reneé Rapp as Regina George, Krystina Alabado as Gretchen Wieners, Catherine Brunell as Mrs. Heron / Ms. Norbury / Mrs. George, Kyle Selig as Aaron Samuels, Cheech Manohar as Kevin Gnapoor and Rick Younger as Mr. Duvall.
The cast also includes Aaron Alcaraz, Darius Barnes, Stephanie Lynn Bissonnette, Tee Boyich, Maria Briggs, Collins Conley, Cailen Fu, Devon Hadsell, Curtis Holland, Sasha Hollinger, Brittany Nicholas, Pascal Pastrana, Becca Petersen, Drew Redington, Jake Swain, Riza Takahashi, Daryl Tofa, Teddy Toye, Bria Jené Williams, Gianna Yanelli and Iain Young.