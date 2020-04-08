With Closure Official BEETLEJUICE Considering Future Production Plans; Tour

With this morning's news about Broadway remaining closed through June 7th, it makes it official that BEETLEJUICE on Broadway has played its final performance at the Winter Garden Theatre. The musical (which had been set to close on June 6th) still has plans to launch the previously announced national tour in the fall of 2021. Sources tell us that producers are still considering if there is an opportunity for Beetlejuice to return to Broadway in another theater, but a decision won't be made until there is more information including a date for Broadway to reopen.

Beetlejuice opened on Broadway on Thursday, April 25, 2019, and was nominated for eight Tony Awards including BEST NEW MUSICAL. Beetlejuice played its final performance at the Winter Garden Theatre on Tuesday, March 10th, 2020 having played 27 previews and 366 regular performances. Beetlejuice broke three box office records at the Winter Garden Theater for 7, 8 and 9-performance weeks.

The original Broadway cast recording of Beetlejuice has been featured on Amazon's Song of the Day, and with over 100M streams in its first five month is the #1 top streaming Broadway cast album of the 2018/2019 Broadway season.

BEETLEJUICE was directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge!), with an original score by Tony Award nominee Eddie Perfect (King Kong), a book by Tony Award nominee Scott Brown ("Castle Rock") & Emmy Award and Tony Award nominee Anthony King ("Broad City"), music supervision, orchestrations and incidental music by Kris Kukul (Joan of Arc: Into the Fire), and choreography by Connor Gallagher (The Robber Bridegroom).

BEETLEJUICE starred two-time Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman (School of Rock) in the title role, Presley Ryan (Fun Home) as Lydia, Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler (Mean Girls) as Barbara, David Josefsberg (The Prom) as Adam, Obie Award Winner Adam Dannheisser (Rock of Ages) as Charles, and Three-Time Drama Desk Award Nominee Leslie Kritzer (The Robber Bridegroom) as Delia, with Jill Abramovitz (Fiddler on the Roof) as Maxine Dean, Kelvin Moon Loh (SpongBob SquarePants) as Otho, Danny Rutigliano (Holiday Inn) as Maxie Dean, and Dana Steingold (25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee) as the Girl Scout, in a cast that includes Gilbert L. Bailey II, Will Blum, Johnny Brantley III, Ryan Breslin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Brooke Engen, Abe Goldfarb, Morgan Harrison, Eric Anthony Johnson, Zachary Daniel Jones, Katie Lombardo, Elliott Mattox, Mateo Melendez, Sean Montgomery, Ramone Owens and Kim Sava.





