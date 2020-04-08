VIDEO: Laura Benanti and Donna Murphy Perform 'Ohio' From WONDERFUL TOWN in #EncoresArchives Clip
New York City Center is presenting the #EncoresArchives series! They will be posting daily highlights from their musical theater vault from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.
The most recent video features Laura Benanti and Donna Murphy singing, 'Ohio' from the City Center production of the musical Wonderful Town!
Watch the video below!
#EncoresArchives Leonard Bernstein, Betty Comden, and Adolph Green wrote this score in about six weeks on a tight deadline, and somehow the pressure produced an energy and a sense of delight that is unique, even for them. The Encores! production was also assembled in a hurry (aren't they all?) and was so successful that a Broadway transfer was inevitable. ?: @officialdonnamurphy & @laurabenanti "Ohio" #Broadway #Musicals #StayHome #KeepArtAlive
A post shared by New York City Center (@nycitycenter) on Apr 8, 2020 at 10:02am PDT
