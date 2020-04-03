Wake Up With BWW 4/3: Andrew Lloyd Webber Musicals Will Stream Online Free, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Aaron Tveit shared an update on his COVID-19 diagnosis, his symptoms, experiences, and more.

We also received an update about Nick Cordero, from his wife Amanda Kloots. Kloots shared that Cordero is responding well to the medications used to battle Covid-19, though two tests for the virus returned negative results. His chest x-rays are showing improvement as well and he is less dependent on a ventilator for oxygen.

We learned yesterday that Andrew Lloyd Webber musicals will be streaming online for free. Today, check out the stream of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

1) Andrew Lloyd Webber Musicals Will Stream Online Free; Catch JOSEPH... This Friday, April 3

Andrew Lloyd Webber's musicals will be streamed online for free!. (more...)

2) Aaron Tveit Talks About His COVID-19 Symptoms, Shares if MOULIN ROUGE! Will Be Returning to Broadway and More

In an interview with Variety, Aaron Tveit shared his experience dealing with COVID-19. discussed what he knew about Moulin Rouge! returning to the stage and more.. (more...)

3) BroadwayHD April Lineup Include PIPPIN, FAME, BILLY ELLIOT, and More!

BroadwayHD has announced its lineup for April.. (more...)

4) Living Room Concerts: BAT OUT OF HELL's Christina Bennington Sings 'It's All Coming Back To Me Now'

We kicked off our UK Living Room Concerts series with the fabulous Lauren Drew singing 'World Burn' from the Mean Girls musical - check it out here! Next up is Christina Bennington, who brings us a bat-tastic performance from her home to yours. Watch the video below!. (more...)

5) John Mulaney and Nick Kroll Will Release OH, HELLO Podcast!

Get ready for more tuna! Comedians John Mulaney and Nick Kroll have just announced that tomorrow they will release the first episode of their new podcast, Oh, Hello: The P'dcast.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Check back later today for our next Living Room Concerts video, featuring one of our favorite Broadway stars performing from their home!

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here.

- Feinstein's/54 Below continues its #54BelowAtHome series with Bright Lights, Big City 20th Anniversary Concert. Watch it live on YouTube here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Bizet's Les Pêcheurs de Perles, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene's new online programming continues today at 5pm with An Afternoon Salon with Joe Mace: "A Collection of Songs in Yiddish, English and a Few Languages in Between", with Daniel Rigamer and Zalmen Mlotek on piano. Watch on the company's Facebook here!

-Leave a Light On continue with Blake Patrick Anderson, David Koek, and Marisha Wallace. Find out more here!

-Ethan Slater leads song and story time on Broadway Babysitters .

- Andrew Barth Feldman and Alex Boniello host another Broadway Jackbox. Watch it on Twitch here!

Update: Tony-Nominee Nick Cordero's Condition Improving with Treatment

Nick Cordero is currently in the ICU doing battle with what was thought to be pneumonia, but may be COVID-19. His wife, Amanda Kloots, shared an update on the actor's condition on her Instagram story, writing that he seems to be improving.

According to Kloots, Cordero is responding well to the medications used to battle Covid-19, though two tests for the virus returned negative results. His chest x-rays are showing improvement as well and he is less dependent on a ventilator for oxygen.

Cordero and Kloots are currently waiting for the results of a third test for the Covid-19 virus.

BWW Exclusive: Conversations and Music with Michael Feinstein- The Music of David Raksin

BroadwayWorld has partnered with musical legend Michael Feinstein for an up-close and personal daily series- Conversations and Music. Over the next few weeks, check back to watch as Michael showcases his collection of memorabilia and archives along with stories and songs from Tin Pan Alley, Broadway, the Great American Songbook and much more. Some episodes will even include music from his piano in his studio!

Today, watch as he gives us a history lesson on the great David Raksin!

What we're geeking out over: Here's How You Can Be a Part of SIX From Home!

SIX is offering you the chance to be a part of a special new video featuring the show's queens!

Social Butterfly: Karen Olivo, Christine Ebersole, Danny Burstein and More Promise - It's Gonna Be OK!

While Broadway is away, the stars are staying close much like the rest of us - over the internet.

From their respective quarantines, Broadway favorites including Christine Ebersole, Karen Olivo, Matt Doyle, Erika Henningsen, Danny Burstein, Jennifer Simard, Jerry Mitchell, and many, many more submitted messages of hope for Broadway fans everywhere, all on the same theme - it's gonna be OK!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to David Hyde Pierce, who turns 61 today!

Pierce most recently starred as Horace Vandergelder in the revival of Hello, Dolly! for which he received a Tony nomination, a Drama League Award nomination, and an Outer Critics' Circle nomination. More of Pierce's Broadway credits include: Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike (Tony Award®, Drama League nomination), La Bête, Accent on Youth, Curtains (Tony®), Spamalot (Drama Desk nomination), The Heidi Chronicles, Beyond Therapy. Off-Broadway: A Life, White Rabbit Red Rabbit, The Landing, Close Up Space, Elliot Loves, The Author's Voice, The Maderati, Zero Positive, Summer, That's It Folks!, Hamlet, Much Ado About Nothing, Peter Brook's production of The Cherry Orchard. Film: The Perfect Host, Wet Hot American Summer, Down with Love, Isn't She Great, Wolf, Treasure Planet, A Bug's Life, Nixon, Sleepless in Seattle, Crossing Delancey. Television: "When We Rise," "The Good Wife," "Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp," "The Powers That Be," and "Frasier" (Emmy®, SAG® Awards).

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





