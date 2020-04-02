BroadwayHD April Lineup Include PIPPIN, FAME, BILLY ELLIOT, and More!

BroadwayHD has announced its lineup for April.

Pippin, starring Tony Award winners Ben Vereen and Chita Rivera and directed by Bob Fosse, debuts on the streaming service April 2, along with the exclusive capture of the 2019 West End production of Fame on April 7th, which follows two students of New York's School for the Performing Arts as they learn lessons on and off the stage. New releases continue throughout the month with Jesus Christ Superstar on April 9th and Billy Elliot on April 16th.

Just in time for Easter and Passover this month, BroadwayHD is also adding special religious productions to its platform from Sight & Sound Theater on April 8th. These new titles include Moses the biblical musical retelling the story of Moses from plagues to parting of the Red Sea, Jonah: The Musical, a biblical story where God teaches Jonah how to receive grace and extend mercy, even to his archenemy Nineveh, and Noah, a musical that follows the journey of Noah as he fulfills God's command, even amidst seemingly impossible odds and the scrutiny of onlookers and leads live animals inside the Ark.

April also marks the anniversary of both Shakespeare's birthday and death, so in order to celebrate the incredible poet and playwright's life and work, BroadwayHD is bringing a special tribute playlist to the platform this month, including the filmed performance of Romeo and Juliet starring Orlando Bloom. Additionally, MacBeth and King Lear will be available on the platform starring Hollywood best friend duo Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen respectively. Interesting theater fact--King Lear was actually written while Shakespeare was in self isolation during the Plague.

"BroadwayHD is committed now more than ever to make theater accessible and easy to stream at home," said BroadwayHD co-founders, award-winning producers and filmmakers Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley. "We are thrilled to be bringing new and exciting stage captures to the platform for our viewers to enjoy this month."

See below for a full line-up of what BroadwayHD subscribers can see starting this April:

April 2, 2020- Pippin: His Life and Time

The dazzling Stephen Schwartz musical, directed by Tony Award winner Bob Fosse, follows the life of Pippin, eldest son of King Charlemagne, who samples life's pleasure to discover his place in the world and the meaning of life. This production stars Tony Award winners Ben Vereen and Chita Rivera, as well as "The Greatest American Hero" star William Kat and the legendary Martha Raye.

April 7, 2020 - Fame - Live from the West End

Based on the 1980 film of the same name, Fame the musical has been dazzling audiences and critics alike for thirty years. With eight West End runs (which includes the recent Peacock Theatre production) and two Olivier nominations, Fame is without a doubt a fan favorite! Fame follows the students of New York's School for the Performing Arts as they learn lessons on and off the stage. These incredibly talented students act, sing and dance with every ounce of themselves and along the way experience love and loss, success and failure, hope and despair.

April 8, 2020- Moses

Sight & Sound takes theater to a whole new level, where every show is an epic experience with a meaningful message. MOSES The Musical tells the epic story like never before - from the plagues to the parting of the Red Sea, be prepared to be amazed at the biblical drama that unfolds on stage in front of a live audience!

April 8, 2020- Jonah The Musical

Jonah is a prophet - and a man on the run. From who? From God! After a series of wild adventures involving a seaport called Joppa, a huge boat and a terrible storm, Jonah finds himself in the belly of a giant fish. But this isn't the end. It's here that God teaches Jonah how to receive grace and extend mercy, even to his archenemy: Nineveh. Take your family deep into this Bible story as it springs to life on screen in jaw-dropping scale by an exceptional cast, spectacular special effects and live animals. Filmed in front of a live audience on stage at Sight & Sound Theatres in Lancaster, PA.

April 8, 2020- Noah

Travel with Noah as he fulfills God's command, even amidst seemingly impossible odds and the scrutiny of onlookers. Experience this extraordinary musical Bible story as it comes to life in jaw-dropping scale as Noah leads live animals inside the Ark - with sets towering four stories above the stage! Filmed before a live audience, escape the treacherous flood with your family as you become immersed in this incredible production. Noah is a Sight & Sound Theaters production.

April 9, 2020 - Jesus Christ Superstar: Live Arena Tour

Andrew Lloyd Webber's rock opera about the final harrowing days of Jesus Christ is given a spectacular-sized treatment in this arena tour. Jesus Christ Superstar features many song favorites including "Heaven on Their Minds," and "I Don't Know How to Love Him."

April 16, 2020 - Billy Elliot: The Musical

Billy Elliot: The Musical, which is based on the 2000 film of the same name, has music by Sir. Elton John and the book and lyrics by Lee Hall, who wrote the film's screenplay. The plot revolves around Billy, a motherless British boy who begins taking ballet lessons. The story of his personal struggle and fulfilment are balanced against a counter-story of family and community strife caused by the 1984-85 UK miners' strike in County Durham, in North East England. Hall's screenplay was inspired in part by A. J. Cronin's 1935 novel about a miners' strike, The Stars Look Down, to which the musical's opening song pays homage.





