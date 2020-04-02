Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
Here's How You Can Be a Part of SIX From Home!
SIX is offering you the chance to be a part of a special new video featuring the show's queens!
See their Instagram post below for more details!
Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived.
From Tudor queens to pop princesses, in this exciting new musical experience, the six wives of Henry VIII take the mic to reclaim their identities and finally move out of the shadow of their infamous spouse.
Remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a 21st century musical celebration about girl power, this all-female cast and band bring to life one of the most popular and viral scores of the decade in an exciting and thrilling stage show unlike anything else you've ever experienced on Broadway.
