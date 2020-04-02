John Mulaney and Nick Kroll Will Release OH, HELLO Podcast!

Get ready for more tuna! Comedians John Mulaney and Nick Kroll have just announced that tomorrow, April 3, they will release the first episode of their new podcast, Oh, Hello: The P'dcast.

"She was the People's Princess and they were two men who hung out at Duane Reade. But now worlds have collided," says the show description. "From the stars of "Oh Hello, on Broadway" and the video taped version of "Oh, Hello on Broadway" comes a podcast on the life and death of Princess Diana. It's also a podcast on the life and loves of George St. Geegland (Oh, Hello on Broadway, TED Talk Submission) and Charmed I'm Sure Gil Faizon (Oh, Hello on Broadway, Nestle commercial web-only, can do French accent)."

Oh, Hello ran at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre October 10, 2016 through January 22, 2017. The duo starred as Gil Faizon and George St. Geegland - outrageously opinionated, 70-something, native New Yorkers that Kroll and Mulaney first began performing on the alternative comedy stages in NYC. Honed for over a decade, the fictional duo garnered a cult following and found their way onto a Comedy Central special, viral videos and late night couches everywhere. St. Geegland and Faizon have spent their entire lives second-acting Broadway shows and could have not be more thrilled to have made their first ever Broadway bows. When reached for comment, George said, "This is the furthest dun'town we have been in years and we are not happy about it."





