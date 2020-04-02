Tony-Nominee Nick Cordero's Condition Improving with Treatment

It was reported yesterday that Tony-nominee, Nick Cordero is currently in the ICU doing battle with what was thought to be pneumonia, but may be COVID-19.

Today his wife, Amanda Kloots, shared an update on the actor's condition on her Instagram story, writing that he seems to be improving.

According to Kloots, Cordero is responding well to the medications used to battle Covid-19, though two tests for the virus returned negative results. His chest x-rays are showing improvement as well and he is less dependent on a ventilator for oxygen.

Cordero and Kloot are currently waiting for the results of a third test for the Covid-19 virus.

Nick played 'Earl' in the Broadway smash hit Waitress and starred in A Bronx Tale. Nick played 'Cheech' in Woody Allen & Susan Stroman's Bullets Over Broadway, for which he earned 2014 Tony & Drama Desk nominations, and Outer Critics Circle and Theater World Awards. Nick also appeared on Broadway as 'Dennis' in Rock Of Ages, as well as the 1st National Tour. Other NY theater includes Nice Girl (LAByrinth), Brooklynite (Vineyard), The Toxic Avenger (New World Stages). Film/TV credits include "Queer As Folk" (Showtime), "Lilyhammer" (Netflix), "Law & Order: SVU" (NBC/Universal), A Stand Up Guy (2B Films), Going In Style (Warner Bros.).

