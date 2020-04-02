VIDEO: Karen Olivo, Christine Ebersole, Danny Burstein and More Promise - It's Gonna Be OK!
While Broadway is away, the stars are staying close much like the rest of us - over the internet.
From their respective quarantines, Broadway favorites including Christine Ebersole, Karen Olivo, Matt Doyle, Erika Henningsen, Danny Burstein, Jennifer Simard, Jerry Mitchell, and many, many more submitted messages of hope for Broadway fans everywhere, all on the same theme - it's gonna be OK!
Check out their very sweet short film, compiled by Moulin Rouge star Tam Mutu, here!
(Content warning: some adult content, brief nudity)
Still connected even in isolation. Hoping to share a little love and light as we find our way. Special thanks to @thepianoguys @christineebersole_official @karenolivo76 @jessicamcroberts @patmcroberts @nickduckart @mariandtorres @markdeimund @emmechler @isabelkeating @markjberman @thejennifersimard @jyefrasca @tommie_earl_jenkinsofficial @jodimcfadden @tammutu @kemmartin @joe_carrollmich @finkeboutit @sahrngaujah @kaitlinmesh @mccarya @opelnyc @benji_riv @connorwince @brandt_martinez @damonjgillespie @chamberlin.kevin @kylebrown_85 @thenickadams @zachmadkins @therealkellydevine @paulalexandernolan #keelynolan @theartofolu @hennihennisanchez @rickyrojas1272 @fodg @lisalivesay @bobby_conte @genelreed @jessejpjohnson @dragonfly02 @palomagarcialee @jemifurrr @alexandercaron @kelli_barrett @jarrodspector @lauraosnes @nathanjohnsonny @libbyservais @stephanstubbins @samjcahn @jammyprod @calebmarshall67 #michaelpassaro @em_schultheis @markevansactor @sillsla @paulwontorek @danielj_maldonado @stevohernandez @reedluplau @erikahenningsen @robynhurder @alvesface @aaron_c_finley @morgankei @karlidinardo @jeighmadjus @jamesbrowniii @jackieburnsnyc @joshpaulyoung @missempadgett @jschonig @mattfdoyle @maxmclayton @jacquelinebarnold @robouellette34 @ashleyloren @treyellett @josephschles @erynlecroy @dannybur @rebecca.luker @moulinrougebway @broadwaycom @officialbroadwayworld
