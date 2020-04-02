Andrew Lloyd Webber Musicals Will Stream Online Free; Catch JOSEPH... This Friday, April 3

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Andrew Lloyd Webber's musicals will be streamed online for free!

A new YouTube channel has launched, called The Shows Must Go On! Each week, a new musical will be released and streamed live on the channel. It will remain available for 48 hours.

The first musical being streamed is Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat! Tune in from 7pm GMT this Friday, April 3, to the livestream below:

An adaptation of the hit Lloyd-Webber stage musical based on the Old Testament story of Joseph (Donny Osmond) the youngest son of Jacob (Richard Attenborough) tells of his betrayal by his jealous brothers and of his being sold into slavery.

Future shows will include Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Phantom of the Opera, Love Never Dies, and more!

Visit The Shows Must Go On! here to stay up to date as new musicals are released every week!





