Aaron Tveit Talks About His COVID-19 Symptoms, Shares if MOULIN ROUGE! Will Be Returning to Broadway and More

In an interview with Variety, Aaron Tveit shared his experience dealing with COVID-19, discussed what he knew about Moulin Rouge! returning to the stage and more.

Tveit shared that in early March he felt like he was coming down with a cold. As Broadway was shutting down, Tveit, who was self-isolation as a precaution learned that two of his cast members in Moulin Rouge had tested positive! After getting tested a week later, he was diagnosed as one of the early cases in New York.

He shared his symptoms:

"I felt lethargic. I never had the shortness of breath or fever that people were talking about. But then, very interestingly, I completely lost my sense of smell and taste."

When asked if he was 100% better, Tveit said:

"I'm 21 days into this. I say that I'm 95 percent better. My cough is totally gone. My nose doesn't hurt. I can taste and smell fully. I have tons of energy. I have been able to, in my apartment, get back to working out. I don't have the symptoms anymore.



When asked if Moulin Rouge! will be coming back, his answer was:

"Yes, as far as I know. Our producers have said we will be back. I feel very grateful for that. I have friends who have friends in Asia in shows that have re-opened. The audience there have been flocking to shows. Live theater in its best sense is something that you can go to and disappear and get out of reality. In a community like New York, Broadway is such a wonderful escape for everyone trying to get back normalcy. I certainly believe that - and hope it's the case once we're on the other side of this."

