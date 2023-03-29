Wake Up With BWW 3/29: HAMILTON in Manila, Plus a Message from Adrianna Hicks!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Adam James has joined the cast of the upcoming Wicked movie musical adaptation! James will join Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda, alongside Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum as Madame Morrible and the Wizard, respectively, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose.

The 2022 Olivier Award-winning Best New Musical, BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical will launch a North American Tour in the summer of 2024. Below, check out the full list of tour dates, learn how to purchase tickets, and more!

Plus, Hamilton is headed to Asia! The Tony, Grammy, Olivier and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical will make its Asian premiere in Manila, for a strictly limited season, at The Theatre at Solaire this September.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

A Birthday Message From Adrianna Hicks We'll be celebrating our 20th Anniversary in a plethora of ways that we'll soon be sharing, including a major design update and more. Also, we'd love you to join us on May 21, 2023 for our 20th Anniversary Celebration at Sony Hall, benefitting Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS and featuring some of our favorite performers. Learn more and get tickets here!

Today's Top Stories

Video: Watch Original RAGTIME Cast Reunite for Curtain Call

by Nicole Rosky

On Monday night, The Entertainment Community Fund presented a one-night-only benefit reunion concert of Ragtime at the Minskoff Theatre. Watch as Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Peter Friedman, Kelli O'Hara and more take their bows at the end of the big night!. (more...)

Video: DANCIN' Cast Performs 'Sing Sing Sing' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

by Michael Major

The Broadway cast of DANCIN' performed 'Sing Sing Sing' on Good Morning America, marking their first televised performance. Dancin' is the first revival of Bob Fosse's 1978 revue. Now playing at the Music Box Theatre, DANCIN' delivers the quintessential Broadway experience for Fosse fans and first-timers. Watch the video of the performance now!. (more...)

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of SWEENEY TODD

by Bruce Glikas

The demon barber is back on Broadway! Sweeney Todd is officially swinging his razor at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, where the new revival, led by Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford, just opened. Check out photos from the star-studded red carpet arrivals here!. (more...)

Adam James Joins WICKED Movie Musical Cast

by Michael Major

Adam James has joined the cast of the upcoming Wicked movie musical adaptation. James will join Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Jonathan Bailey will play Fiyero, alongside Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum as Madame Morrible and the Wizard, respectively, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose.. (more...)

BACK TO THE FUTURE North American Tour to Launch Summer 2024

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The 2022 Olivier Award-winning Best New Musical, BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical will launch a North American Tour in the summer of 2024. See tour stops, and learn how to purchase tickets!. (more...)

The Late Terrence McNally Pens Note on RAGTIME: 'It's All For Marin Tonight'

by Nicole Rosky

Last night, the best of Broadway gathered at the Minskoff Theatre for the years-in-the-making Ragtime reunion concert benefitting the Entertainment Community Fund. You can read the late Terrence McNally's note to the audience in full here.. (more...)

Photos: SWEENEY TODD Company Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway

by Bruce Glikas

The best of Broadway came out to attend the tale last night at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. Check out photos of the stars arriving on the red carpet for opening night!. (more...)

HAMILTON Will Make its Asian Premiere In Manila This September

by Stephi Wild

Tony, Grammy, Olivier and Pulitzer Prize-winning Hamilton will make its Asian premiere in Manila, for a strictly limited season, at The Theatre at Solaire this September. . (more...)

Matthew Broderick, Laura Benanti, Melissa Errico & David Staller to Lead THE LETTERS SERIES at Irish Rep

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Irish Repertory Theatre will present The Letters Series, featuring Dear Liar by Jerome Kilty & George Bernard Shaw, directed by Charlotte Moore. See who is starring, and learn how to purchase tickets!. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!