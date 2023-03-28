Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
HAMILTON Will Make its Asian Premiere In Manila This September

HAMILTON Will Make its Asian Premiere In Manila This September

Performances will begin in September  2023 at The Theatre at Solaire.

Mar. 28, 2023  

Tony, Grammy, Olivier and Pulitzer Prize-winning Hamilton will make its Asian premiere in Manila, for a strictly limited season, at The Theatre at Solaire this September.

HAMILTON made its southern hemisphere premiere in Sydney in March 2021, before touring to Melbourne and Brisbane, and is now set to embark on its first ever international tour, starting in Auckland in May. The production will then travel to Manila to make its highly anticipated Asian premiere with a cast drawn from performers all over the world.

"From the spectacular opening night in Sydney in 2021, through the sensational seasons in Melbourne, Brisbane and, soon, Auckland, audiences have embraced Hamilton with an enthusiasm we could never have imagined," Hamilton Producer Jeffrey Seller said.

"Hamilton's fans from the Philippines have been telling us for years how much they want to see the show, many of them have travelled to see it all over the world. It is a thrill to, finally, be able to bring it to them," Producer of the international tour of Hamilton, Michael Cassel said. "Hamilton is musical theatre at its most innovative, original and transformative best. It is an absolute joy to be able to bring it to Asia for the first time and to assemble a cast of the best performers from all over the world to deliver it."

"We could not be more excited to be hosting Hamilton's Asian premiere in Manila," GMG Productions' CEO Carlos Candal said. "We know we have a passionate Hamilton fan base who is absolutely thrilled that the show is coming later this year. We know Pinoy Hamilfans will not disappoint!"

HAMILTON premiered on Broadway in August 2015 to wide critical and audience acclaim. The show has won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Awards and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre - a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics and education.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography.

The Hamilton creative team previously collaborated on the 2008 Tony Award-winning Best Musical In the Heights.

Scenic design is by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe.

The international tour of Hamilton is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman, The Public Theater and Michael Cassel. The Manila season is presented by GMG Productions.

How to get tickets/join the waitlist:

The Manila engagement is presented at The Theatre at Solaire by GMG Productions with tickets on sale on April 24, only through TicketWorld. A waitlist is now available at www.gmg-productions.com/hamilton and hamiltonmusical.com/international-tour.





Related Stories
HAMILTON Will Return to Puerto Rico This June Photo
HAMILTON Will Return to Puerto Rico This June
The hit musical Hamilton will be returning to Puerto Rico for two weeks in June 2023! The 'Angelica Tour' will perform June 13-June 25 at Centro de Bellas Artes Luis A. Ferré in San Juan. 
Interview: Adam Ali-Perez of HAMILTON at Proctors Theatre Photo
Interview: Adam Ali-Perez of HAMILTON at Proctors Theatre
HAMILTON is still sweeping the nation, Adam Ali-Perez gives an inside scoop to life as a Universal Swing for the production!
Tickets Are on Sale For HAMILTON in New Zealand Photo
Tickets Are on Sale For HAMILTON in New Zealand
HAMILTON will make its New Zealand debut for a strictly limited season at Spark Arena in Tamaki Makaurau - Auckland in May 2023. Performances are set to run Friday 26 May 2023 - Sunday 11 June 2023.
HAMILTON is Headed to New Zealand in 2023 Photo
HAMILTON is Headed to New Zealand in 2023
HAMILTON will make its New Zealand debut for a strictly limited season at Spark Arena in Tamaki Makaurau - Auckland in May 2023.

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Hamilton Magnet

Hamilton Magnet

Hamilton Unisex Gold Star Show Tee

Hamilton Unisex Gold Star Show Tee

Hamilton Button Set

Hamilton Button Set

Hamilton Shot Glass

Hamilton Shot Glass




More Hot Stories For You


Playwright Sarah Mantell Wins The 2023 Susan Smith Blackburn PrizePlaywright Sarah Mantell Wins The 2023 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize
March 27, 2023

The 2023 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize has been awarded to U.S. playwright Sarah Mantell for their play In the Amazon Warehouse Parking Lot.
Actors' Equity Association and League of Resident Theatres Reach New Five-Year AgreementActors' Equity Association and League of Resident Theatres Reach New Five-Year Agreement
March 27, 2023

Actors’ Equity Association and the League of Resident Theatres have reached a tentative agreement for a new five-year contract. 
Metcalf, Maslany & Sparks Led GREY HOUSE Sets Complete Cast & Creative TeamMetcalf, Maslany & Sparks Led GREY HOUSE Sets Complete Cast & Creative Team
March 27, 2023

Final casting has been revealed for the terrifying New York premiere of Grey House by Levi Holloway, directed by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello. See who is starring, and learn how to purchase tickets!
CHICAGO Has Best Non-Holiday Performance Week In the Show's 26 Year HistoryCHICAGO Has Best Non-Holiday Performance Week In the Show's 26 Year History
March 27, 2023

Chicago, Broadway’s longest running American Musical, had its highest grossing non-holiday performance week in the show’s 26-year history.
WHITE GIRL IN DANGER to Host Special 'Soap Opera Night' PerformanceWHITE GIRL IN DANGER to Host Special 'Soap Opera Night' Performance
March 27, 2023

Vineyard Theatre and Second Stage Theater will host a special SOAP OPERA NIGHT performance of WHITE GIRL IN DANGER on Tuesday, March 28 at 7pm, co-hosted by Soap Opera Digest.
share