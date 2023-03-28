HAMILTON Will Make its Asian Premiere In Manila This September

Tony, Grammy, Olivier and Pulitzer Prize-winning Hamilton will make its Asian premiere in Manila, for a strictly limited season, at The Theatre at Solaire this September.

HAMILTON made its southern hemisphere premiere in Sydney in March 2021, before touring to Melbourne and Brisbane, and is now set to embark on its first ever international tour, starting in Auckland in May. The production will then travel to Manila to make its highly anticipated Asian premiere with a cast drawn from performers all over the world.

"From the spectacular opening night in Sydney in 2021, through the sensational seasons in Melbourne, Brisbane and, soon, Auckland, audiences have embraced Hamilton with an enthusiasm we could never have imagined," Hamilton Producer Jeffrey Seller said.

"Hamilton's fans from the Philippines have been telling us for years how much they want to see the show, many of them have travelled to see it all over the world. It is a thrill to, finally, be able to bring it to them," Producer of the international tour of Hamilton, Michael Cassel said. "Hamilton is musical theatre at its most innovative, original and transformative best. It is an absolute joy to be able to bring it to Asia for the first time and to assemble a cast of the best performers from all over the world to deliver it."

"We could not be more excited to be hosting Hamilton's Asian premiere in Manila," GMG Productions' CEO Carlos Candal said. "We know we have a passionate Hamilton fan base who is absolutely thrilled that the show is coming later this year. We know Pinoy Hamilfans will not disappoint!"

HAMILTON premiered on Broadway in August 2015 to wide critical and audience acclaim. The show has won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Awards and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre - a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics and education.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography.

The Hamilton creative team previously collaborated on the 2008 Tony Award-winning Best Musical In the Heights.

Scenic design is by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe.

The international tour of Hamilton is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman, The Public Theater and Michael Cassel. The Manila season is presented by GMG Productions.

How to get tickets/join the waitlist:

The Manila engagement is presented at The Theatre at Solaire by GMG Productions with tickets on sale on April 24, only through TicketWorld. A waitlist is now available at www.gmg-productions.com/hamilton and hamiltonmusical.com/international-tour.