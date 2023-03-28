Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: DANCIN' Cast Performs 'Sing Sing Sing' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Dancin' is now playing on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre.

Mar. 28, 2023  

The Broadway cast of DANCIN' performed "Sing Sing Sing" on Good Morning America today, marking their first televised performance.

DANCIN' is the first revival of Bob Fosse's 1978 revue. Now playing at the Music Box Theatre, DANCIN' delivers the quintessential Broadway experience for Fosse fans and first-timers alike.

The productions features some of the best of Broadway's elite dancers includes Ioana Alfonso, Yeman Brown, Peter John Chursin, Dylis Croman, Jovan Dansberry, Karli Dinardo, Tony D'Alelio, Aydin Eyikan, Pedro Garza, Jacob Guzman, Manuel Herrera, Afra Hines, Gabriel Hyman, Kolton Krouse, Mattie Love, Krystal Mackie, Yani Marin, Nando Morland, Khori Michelle Petinaud, Ida Saki, Ron Todorowski, and Neka Zang.

DANCIN' is Fosse's full-throated, full-bodied celebration of dancers and dancing. Utterly reimagined for the 21st century, this DANCIN' brims with a level of warmth, emotion, and color seldom seen in modern interpretations of Fosse's influential style and features some of his most inventive and rarely performed choreography.

The production's direction and musical staging is by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento, one of the stars of the original Broadway production, and is produced in cooperation with Nicole Fosse.

Watch the new performance here:







