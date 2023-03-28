Photos: SWEENEY TODD Company Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway
Sweeney Todd is running on Broadway at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.
Sunday night saw the opening of Sweeney Todd at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, starring Tony and Grammy-nominated multi-platinum recording artist Josh Groban and Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford, is back on Broadway with direction by Thomas Kail.
Below, check out photos of the stars arriving on the red carpet!
Joining Groban as Sweeney Todd and Ashford as Mrs. Lovett are Jordan Fisher (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen) as Anthony, Gaten Matarazzo ("Stranger Things") as Tobias, Tony Award winner and Laurence Olivier Award nominee Ruthie Ann Miles (The King and I) as Beggar Woman, Maria Bilbao (On Your Feet!) as Johanna, Jamie Jackson (The Last Ship) as Judge Turpin, John Rapson (Les Misérables) as Beadle Bamford, Nicholas Christopher (Hamilton) as Pirelli / Standby for Sweeney Todd, and Jeanna de Waal (Diana, The Musical) as Standby for Mrs. Lovett and Beggar Woman.
For the first time since 1980, Broadway audiences will experience Stephen Sondheim's Tony Award-winning score as it was performed in the original production-with Jonathan Tunick's original 26-player orchestration on an epic scale. Tony Award-winning director Thomas Kail (Hamilton) helms the return of this musical thriller starring Tony and Grammy nominee Josh Groban (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) as Sweeney Todd, and Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford (Sunday in the Park with George, Kinky Boots) as Mrs. Lovett.
The original Broadway production of Sweeney Todd was the winner of eight 1980 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Book, Best Score, and Best Direction for Hal Prince. Its London premiere won the 1980 Olivier Award for Best Musical.
Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's landmark musical, from an adaptation by Christopher Bond, tells the tale of a resourceful pie shop owner and a vengeful barber out for blood. After he's sent away by a corrupt judge, Sweeney returns to London years later seeking his long-lost family, and forms an unlikely partnership with Mrs. Lovett, who serves up pies underneath his former shop. Together, they wreak havoc on Fleet Street and serve up the hottest - and most unsettling - pies in London.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
