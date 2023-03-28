Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of SWEENEY TODD

Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford lead Sweeney Todd on Broadway at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

Mar. 28, 2023  

Sunday night saw the opening of Sweeney Todd at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, starring Tony and Grammy-nominated multi-platinum recording artist Josh Groban and Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford, is back on Broadway with direction by Thomas Kail.

Below, check out photos of the stars attending the opening night celebrations!

Joining Groban as Sweeney Todd and Ashford as Mrs. Lovett are Jordan Fisher (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen) as Anthony, Gaten Matarazzo ("Stranger Things") as Tobias, Tony Award winner and Laurence Olivier Award nominee Ruthie Ann Miles (The King and I) as Beggar Woman, Maria Bilbao (On Your Feet!) as Johanna, Jamie Jackson (The Last Ship) as Judge Turpin, John Rapson (Les Misérables) as Beadle Bamford, Nicholas Christopher (Hamilton) as Pirelli / Standby for Sweeney Todd, and Jeanna de Waal (Diana, The Musical) as Standby for Mrs. Lovett and Beggar Woman.

For the first time since 1980, Broadway audiences will experience Stephen Sondheim's Tony Award-winning score as it was performed in the original production-with Jonathan Tunick's original 26-player orchestration on an epic scale. Tony Award-winning director Thomas Kail (Hamilton) helms the return of this musical thriller starring Tony and Grammy nominee Josh Groban (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) as Sweeney Todd, and Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford (Sunday in the Park with George, Kinky Boots) as Mrs. Lovett.

The original Broadway production of Sweeney Todd was the winner of eight 1980 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Book, Best Score, and Best Direction for Hal Prince. Its London premiere won the 1980 Olivier Award for Best Musical.

Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's landmark musical, from an adaptation by Christopher Bond, tells the tale of a resourceful pie shop owner and a vengeful barber out for blood. After he's sent away by a corrupt judge, Sweeney returns to London years later seeking his long-lost family, and forms an unlikely partnership with Mrs. Lovett, who serves up pies underneath his former shop. Together, they wreak havoc on Fleet Street and serve up the hottest - and most unsettling - pies in London.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas




Related Stories
Video: SWEENEY TODD Opening Night Brings Out Lin-Manuel Miranda, Len Cariou And More! Photo
Video: SWEENEY TODD Opening Night Brings Out Lin-Manuel Miranda, Len Cariou And More!
See video from inside opening night below as original Sweeney, Len Cariou, Tony-winner Lin-Manuel Miranda, Norm Lewis, Lea Salonga turn out to celebrate the Sondheim classic!
Video: Josh Groban, Annaleigh Ashford & Company of SWEENEY TODD Celebrate Opening Nigh Photo
Video: Josh Groban, Annaleigh Ashford & Company of SWEENEY TODD Celebrate Opening Night
The best of Broadway came out to attend the tale last night at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. We're taking you inside opening night of Sweeney Todd in this video!
Review Roundup: SWEENEY TODD Opens on Broadway Photo
Review Roundup: SWEENEY TODD Opens on Broadway
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, starring Tony and Grammy-nominated multi-platinum recording artist Josh Groban and Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford, returns to Broadway tonight, March 26. The revival is directed by Thomas Kail, and featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and a book by Hugh Wheeler, from an adaptation by Christopher Bond, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. Check out what the critics had to say!
Photos: First Look at Josh Groban, Annaleigh Ashford & More in SWEENEY TODD Photo
Photos: First Look at Josh Groban, Annaleigh Ashford & More in SWEENEY TODD
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, starring Tony and Grammy-nominated multi-platinum recording artist Josh Groban and Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford, returns to Broadway on Sunday night, March 26. Check out photos of the cast in action!

From This Author - Bruce Glikas


Photos: Stars Attend Opening Night of SWEENEY TODD on BroadwayPhotos: Stars Attend Opening Night of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway
March 28, 2023

Sunday night saw the opening of Sweeney Todd at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Check out photos of the stars attending the opening night celebrations!
Photos: The Cast and Creatives Arrive at Opening Night of SWEENEY TODDPhotos: The Cast and Creatives Arrive at Opening Night of SWEENEY TODD
March 28, 2023

Sunday night saw the opening of Sweeney Todd at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, starring Tony and Grammy-nominated multi-platinum recording artist Josh Groban and Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford, is back on Broadway with direction by Thomas Kail. Check out photos of the stars arriving on the red carpet!
Exclusive Photos: Katy Perry Visits the Cast of & JULIET!Exclusive Photos: Katy Perry Visits the Cast of & JULIET!
March 27, 2023

See exclusive photos of Katy Perry visiting the cast of & Juliet on Broadway!
Photos: Go Inside the Unveiling of 'Kander & Ebb Way' in Honor of NEW YORK, NEW YORK's First PreviewPhotos: Go Inside the Unveiling of 'Kander & Ebb Way' in Honor of NEW YORK, NEW YORK's First Preview
March 26, 2023

On Friday, March 24th, Mayor Eric Adams gave a Mayoral Proclamation to 96-year-old John Kander in celebration of the first Broadway performance of his new musical New York, New York. Following the proclamation, Lin-Manuel Miranda unveiled the sign renaming 44th Steet 'Kander & Ebb Way' and the Manhattan School of Music performed the iconic Kander & Ebb song 'New York, New York.' Check out our photos from the event here!
Photos: BAD CINDERELLA Cast & Creatives Walk the Red Carpet on Opening NightPhotos: BAD CINDERELLA Cast & Creatives Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night
March 24, 2023

See photos of the cast and creative team of Bad Cinderella on the red carpet at opening night!
share