Video: Watch Original RAGTIME Cast Reunite for Curtain Call

The one-night-only reunion concert benefitted the Entertainment Community Fund.

Mar. 28, 2023  

Just last night, The Entertainment Community Fund presented a one-night-only benefit reunion concert of Ragtime at the Minskoff Theatre. The event celebrated the 25th anniversary of the show's Broadway opening and starred original cast members including Emmy, Grammy and six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald ("Sarah"), two-time Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell ("Coalhouse Walker, Jr.") and SAG Award winner Peter Friedman ("Tateh"), with Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara ("Mother") in the role originally performed by the late Marin Mazzie.

It also included a special appearance by Lea Michele, with Jack Casey ("Little Boy"), Addyson Evelyn Tabankin ("Little Girl"), Kai Latorre ("Little Coalhouse"), and Jack Emmett Baumrind (standby for "Little Boy"). Additional cast members included Mark Aldrich, Shaun Amyot, John D. Baker, Darlene Bel Grayson, Dara Paige Bloomfield, Sandra M. Bonitto, Mark Cassius, Jamie Chandler-Torns, Albert Christmas, Jim Corti, Pierce Cravens, Larry Daggett, Bernard Dotson, Roberta Duchak, Donna Dunmire, Adam Dyer, Duane Martin Foster, Patty Goble, Elisa Heinsohn, David Hess, Adam Hunter, Mark Jacoby, Anne Kanengeiser, Mary Sharon Komarek (Dziedzic), Joe Langworth, Joe Locarro, Dan Manning, Michael X. Martin, Mary McCandless, Allyson Tucker Mitchell, Anne L. Nathan, Lynnette Perry, Orgena Rose, Gordon Stanley, Steven Sutcliffe, Keith Thomas, Todd Thurston, Vanessa Townsell-Crisp, Rema Webb, Leon Williams, Bruce Winant and Eric Jordan Young.

Ragtime opened on Broadway 25 years ago on January 18, 1998, Ragtime opened on Broadway at the Ford Center for the Performing Arts (now the Lyric Theatre). The beloved musical played for 834 performances. Watch highlights from the original run here!

Watch below as the compnay reunites for their curtain call and check back later for additional coverage from the special night.






