Adam James Joins WICKED Movie Musical Cast

Adam James has joined the cast of the upcoming Wicked movie musical adaptation.

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed James' involvement in the film, not specifying which role he is set to play. Film reps have not yet confirmed his role, but the film's listings indicate he will play Glinda's Father.

Now in production in the U.K., the first part of the two Wicked movies will be released on November 27, 2024. The second part of the film will be released on December 25, 2025.

James is set to join Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award winner Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Grammy Winner Ariana Grande as Glinda. Jonathan Bailey will play Fiyero, alongside Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum as Madame Morrible and the Wizard, respectively, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose.

Bowen Yang and Bronwyn James will play Shiz University classmates Pfannee and ShenShen, respectively, with Keala Settle as Miss Coddle, Aaron Teoh as Avaric, and Michael Carmichael as Nikidik.

Before Dorothy, before the flying house, and before the yellow brick road, there was Elphaba and Galinda. Born with emerald-green skin, Elphaba is smart, fiery, misunderstood and possesses extraordinary talent. When circumstances force her to room with the bubbly blonde and exceptionally popular, Galinda, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships.

Adam James was seen on Broadway as Mr. Evans in King Charles III in 2015. His other theatre credits include The Pride (MCC, NY, Lucille Lortel Award, Drama Desk Nominee) Much Ado About Nothing (West End); Blood and Gifts (National Theatre); 13 (National Theatre); Gethsemane (National Theatre); Now or Later (Royal Court); Rabbit (Trafalgar Studios & 59E59); My Child (Royal Court); French Without Tears (ETT); The Importance of Being Earnest (No1 Tour); Original Sin (Sheffield Crucible Theatre); Time & the Conways, King Lear, Snake in Fridge and Poor Superman (Manchester Royal Exchange); Chimes at Midnight and The Glass Menagerie (Chichester/Minerva Theatres); PVT Wars &Lone Star (Bristol Old Vic)

James TV credits include "You", "I May Destroy You", "Deep State", "Lewis", "A Touch of Frost", "Foyles War"," The Execution of Gary Glitter", "Sleep With Me","Dr.Who" (Easter Special), "Hustle", "Jonathan Creek" (Xmas Special), "Consuming Passion", and more.

Film credits include Last Chance Harvey, Road to Guantanamo, Shiny Shiny Bright New Hole In My Heart, De Lovely, High Heels & Low Lifes.