Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Late Terrence McNally Pens Note on RAGTIME: 'It's All For Marin Tonight'

The one-night-only reunion concert benefitted the Entertainment Community Fund.

Mar. 28, 2023  

Last night, the best of Broadway gathered at the Minskoff Theatre for the years-in-the-making Ragtime reunion concert benefitting the Entertainment Community Fund. The special night was originally set to take place in Spring 2020, but of course was postponed due to the pandemic and very shortly after, legendary playwright and book writer of Ragtime Terrence McNally, passed away at 81 from complications due to COVID.

His husband, producer Tom Kirdahy shared in the concert program: "[Terrence] was determined that this evening be dedicated to Marin [Mazzie]. As you will see in Terrence's original remarks for tonight, he and Marin were exceptionally close."

You can read McNally's note to the audience in full below:

Working on E. L. Doctorow's masterpiece of creative imagination brought out the best in all of us: the creatives, the cast and musicians and the crew. Our determination to honor Ragtime the novel guided us as we brought Ragtime the musical to life as a theater piece. Tonight is a reunion of old and deep friendships, profound and perfect work experiences. Ragtime is all of us at the top of our respective games. We are jubilant to show it again to you.

But at the heart of our pride and celebration is the sadness that the great Marin Mazzie is not on the stage with her Ragtime family. A brutal cancer had a rendezvous with her before tonight. She didn't put up a good fight, she put up a great fight. The war against ovarian cancer is a whole new ball game because of Marin. She gave of herself unstintingly until the very end.

In many ways Marin embodied the very spirit of Ragtime: American to its fingertips hopeful even though the darkest clouds were already beginning to darken her once Eden-like landscapes.

The story of Ragtime is precipitated not by hateful racists but by Mother's spontaneous generosity in taking in Sarah's infant baby. My favorite line in our show (often not heard in performance) is Younger Brother's "Thank you" to his sister for her instinctive kindness. Marin embodied all these qualities in every scene, every song. If possible, but probably not, she was even better off stage than on.

We dedicate this evening to our beautiful, radiant, fearless friend. We will make her hear us.

And we welcome and embrace her friend and colleague, the wondrous Kelli O'Hara to the Ragtime family tonight. Thank you, Kelli. Ragtime the musical and all its people will take very good care of you. It's all for Marin tonight.

-Terrence McNally



Related Stories
Adam James Joins WICKED Movie Musical Cast Photo
Adam James Joins WICKED Movie Musical Cast
Adam James has joined the cast of the upcoming Wicked movie musical adaptation. James will join Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Jonathan Bailey will play Fiyero, alongside Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum as Madame Morrible and the Wizard, respectively, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose.
Photos: Billy Porter Celebrates His OUT Magazine Cover at Somewhere Nowhere Photo
Photos: Billy Porter Celebrates His OUT Magazine Cover at Somewhere Nowhere
OUT, the leading LGBTQ+ fashion and lifestyle publication, unveiled its March/April issue on March 24th, featuring Emmy-, Tony-, and Grammy-winning icon Billy Porter on the cover. Porter recently celebrated his OUT Magazine cover at Somewhere Nowhere. Check out photos here!
Video: Watch Original RAGTIME Cast Reunite for Curtain Call Photo
Video: Watch Original RAGTIME Cast Reunite for Curtain Call
Just last night, The Entertainment Community Fund presented a one-night-only benefit reunion concert of Ragtime at the Minskoff Theatre. Watch as Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Peter Friedman, Kelli O'Hara and more take their bows at the end of the big night!
Questlove to Direct THE ARISTOCATS Movie Musical Remake For Disney Photo
Questlove to Direct THE ARISTOCATS Movie Musical Remake For Disney
Ahmir 'Questlove' Thompson will direct of a live/animated-hybrid movie musical remake fo Aristocats for Disney. Questlove will also executive producing and oversee music for the film, which features a script by Will Gluck and Keith Bunin.

More Hot Stories For You


Playwright Sarah Mantell Wins The 2023 Susan Smith Blackburn PrizePlaywright Sarah Mantell Wins The 2023 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize
March 27, 2023

The 2023 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize has been awarded to U.S. playwright Sarah Mantell for their play In the Amazon Warehouse Parking Lot.
Actors' Equity Association and League of Resident Theatres Reach New Five-Year AgreementActors' Equity Association and League of Resident Theatres Reach New Five-Year Agreement
March 27, 2023

Actors’ Equity Association and the League of Resident Theatres have reached a tentative agreement for a new five-year contract. 
Metcalf, Maslany & Sparks Led GREY HOUSE Sets Complete Cast & Creative TeamMetcalf, Maslany & Sparks Led GREY HOUSE Sets Complete Cast & Creative Team
March 27, 2023

Final casting has been revealed for the terrifying New York premiere of Grey House by Levi Holloway, directed by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello. See who is starring, and learn how to purchase tickets!
CHICAGO Has Best Non-Holiday Performance Week In the Show's 26 Year HistoryCHICAGO Has Best Non-Holiday Performance Week In the Show's 26 Year History
March 27, 2023

Chicago, Broadway’s longest running American Musical, had its highest grossing non-holiday performance week in the show’s 26-year history.
WHITE GIRL IN DANGER to Host Special 'Soap Opera Night' PerformanceWHITE GIRL IN DANGER to Host Special 'Soap Opera Night' Performance
March 27, 2023

Vineyard Theatre and Second Stage Theater will host a special SOAP OPERA NIGHT performance of WHITE GIRL IN DANGER on Tuesday, March 28 at 7pm, co-hosted by Soap Opera Digest.
share