Wake Up With BWW 12/10: WEST SIDE STORY Begins Previews, BEETLEJUICE Will Close in June, and More!

We'd first like to wish a happy first preview to West Side Story which begins previews tonight on Broadway!

It was announced yesterday that Beetlejuice will close in June 2020. The show will then launch a National Tour in the fall of 2021. Cities and dates to be announced shortly.

Casting has been announced for new Off-Broadway musical Between the Lines. The production will star Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin, Wicked), Jason Gotay (Evita, Bring It On: The Musical), Morgan Siobhan Green (Be More Chill), Vicki Lewis (Damn Yankees, Anastasia), Will Burton (Kiss Me, Kate; Hello, Dolly!), Jerusha Cavazos (The Prom), Pierre Marais (Aladdin), John Rapson (Les Misérables), Carrie St. Louis (Kinky Boots, Wicked), and Julia Murney (Wicked).

Be More Chill is headed to London, and casting has just been announced! Jeremy Heere will be played by Scott Folan and Michael Mell by Blake Patrick Anderson. The cast will also include Renee Lamb and Millie O'Connell, as well as Miracle Chance as Christine Canigula, Stewart Clarke as The Squip, Eloise Davies as Brooke Lohst, James Hameed as Rich Goranski, Miles Paloma as Jake Dillinger, Christopher Fry as Mr Heere and Mr Reyes and Eve Norris (swing).

Read more about these and other top stories below!

1) Voting Open For The 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide

Voting is NOW OPEN for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide, brought to you by TodayTix! The nominees are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatres and performers are recognized!. (more...)

2) Breaking: BEETLEJUICE Announces Closing Date; National Tour Will Launch in 2021

Broadway's smash hit musical BEETLEJUICE will play its final performance at the Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway) on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Final block of tickets now on sale for all performances through Saturday, June 6, 2020. BEETLEJUICE just broke the Winter Garden Theatre Box Office Record for 8 performances on the week ending December 1, 2019. Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures (Mark Kaufman) and Langley Park Productions (Kevin McCormick) are pleased to announce BEETLEJUICE will launch a National Tour in the fall of 2021. Cities and dates to be announced shortly.. (more...)

3) Billy Porter, Cynthia Erivo, and Ben Platt Among Nominees for 2020 GOLDEN GLOBES - See Full List!

This morning, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) announced the nominees for the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The three-hour telecast hosted by Ricky Gervais will air live on NBC coast to coast Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. EST/5:00 p.m. PST.. (more...)

4) Breaking: Jason Gotay, Arielle Jacobs & More Will Star in BETWEEN THE LINES Musical

Producer Daryl Roth announced today full casting for the new Off-Broadway musical Between the Lines . The production will star Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin, Wicked), Jason Gotay (Evita, Bring It On: The Musical), Morgan Siobhan Green (Be More Chill), Vicki Lewis (Damn Yankees, Anastasia), Will Burton (Kiss Me, Kate; Hello, Dolly!), Jerusha Cavazos (The Prom), Pierre Marais (Aladdin), John Rapson (Les Misérables), Carrie St. Louis (Kinky Boots, Wicked), and Julia Murney (Wicked).. (more...)

5) Casting Announced For UK Production of BE MORE CHILL - Scott Folan, Blake Patrick Anderson, and More!

Casting for the UK premiere of Be More Chill, the mind-bendingly fun, smash hit Broadway musical was announced today.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

West Side Story begins previews on Broadway tonight!

The Jerome Robbins, Arthur Laurents, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim masterwork, West Side Story, returns to Broadway in a new production directed by Tony Award winner Ivo van Hove; and for the first time ever in the United States, will feature all-new choreography by the internationally acclaimed Anne Teresa de Keersmaeker. West Side Story will begin previews on December 10, 2019 and open February 6th, 2020 at the Broadway Theatre.

The production will star Isaac Powell and Shereen Pimentel as star-crossed lovers Tony and Maria. Also leading the cast will be Yesenia Ayala as Anita, Ben Cook as Riff, and Amar Ramasar as Bernardo. Both Cook and Ayala are set to appear in the Stephen Spielberg-directed West Side Story film as well.

BWW Exclusive: Ben Rimalower's Broken Records with Special Guest, Laura Benanti

BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you the newest episode of our first self-produced podcast - Ben Rimalower's Broken Records, The Albums You Wouldn't Shut Up About. On each weekly episode Rimalower and co-host Daniel Nolen chat with guests about one album that they were obsessed with, how they discovered it, what it led them to, where they were in life when it impacted them and how it's stayed with them since.

In this episode, Ben and Daniel talk to Tony-winning Broadway star Laura Benanti about Tori Amos's 1992 album "Little Earthquakes." They also discuss Patti LuPone, Arthur Laurents, Joni Mitchell, Elaine Stritch, Liza Minnelli, Marni Nixon, Lizzo, Brandi Carlile, and Julie Andrews. Laura talks about her starring roles in Broadway hits such as "The Sound of Music," "Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown," "Gypsy," "She Loves Me," and "My Fair Lady." She shares stories from her career, including her "up-the-octave" portrayal of Dolly Levi in high school. In addition to the theater, Laura has appeared on TV in "Supergirl," "Nashville," and "The Sound of Music Live" opposite Carrie Underwood. She is also a regular on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," and has tickled viewers nationwide with her hilarious portrayal of Melania Trump.

Listen here!

Set Your DVR...

Idina Menzel will appear on TODAY!

What we're geeking out over: Jonathan Groff Joins Cast of MATRIX 4

Jonathan Groff has joined the cast of The Matrix 4, according to Collider.

The fourth Matrix film will star Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, who are reprising their roles as Neo and Trinity. Jada Pinkett Smith will return as Niobe. Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II have also joined the franchise.

Groff's role in Matrix 4 is currently being kept under wraps.

What we're watching: Meet the London Cast of BE MORE CHILL

C-c-c'mon! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the viral hit musical Be More Chill is making its UK premiere this February at The Other Palace, and we're getting a first look at the cast that's bringing Jeremy Heere, Michael Mell, The Squip, and more to life in this new video.

The leads roles of Jeremy Heere will be played by Scott Folan (recent credits include Mother of Him at Park Theatre, Damned By Despair at The National Theatre) and Michael Mell by Blake Patrick Anderson (previous musicals credits include Straight Dave in Pet Shop Boys' Closer to Heaven and Starlight Express).

