Billy Porter, Cynthia Erivo, and Ben Platt Among Nominees for 2020 GOLDEN GLOBES - See Full List!

This morning, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) announced the nominees for the 77th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The three-hour telecast hosted by Ricky Gervais will air live on NBC coast to coast Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. EST/5:00 p.m. PST.

Fosse/Verdon received three nominations, including nominations for Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams and Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.

Billy Porter received the Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series - Drama for his role on FX's Pose.

Cynthia Erivo was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama for starring in Harriet.

Fleabag was nominated for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy and Phoebe Waller-Bridge was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

The Politician was also nominated for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy and Ben Platt received the Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy nomination.

Beanie Feldstein received the nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for her role in the film Booksmart.

"Beautiful Ghosts" from Cats, "Stand Up" from Harriet, "Into the Unknown" from Frozen 2, "Spirit" from The Lion King, and "I'm Gonna Love Me Again" from Rocketman were all nominated for Best Original Song.

Frozen 2 and The Lion King both received nominations for Best Motion Picture - Animated.

Sam Mendes, who was the Tony-winning director of The Ferryman, received a nomination for Best Director - Motion Picture for his film 1917.

Other stars who have graced the Broadway stage this season have also received nominations. Burn This star Adam Driver was nominated for Marriage Story, The Height of the Storm's Jonathan Pryce received a nomination for his role in The Two Popes, The Great Society's Brian Cox was nominated for his role in the HBO series Succession and All My Son's Annette Bening received a nomination for The Report.

A full list of Golden Globes nominees are below:

Best Motion Picture - Drama

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Marriage Story

The Two Popes

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Dolemite Is My Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Rocketman

Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language

The Farewell

Les Miserables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Christopher Abbott, Catch 22

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Joey King, The Act

Katilyn Dever, Unbelievable

Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Merritt Wever, Unbelievable

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Catch 22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television



Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

Best Original Score - Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, Little Women

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker

Randy Newman, Marriage Story

Thomas Newman, 1917

Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn

Best Original Song - Motion Picture (alpha by song title last year)

"Beautiful Ghosts" (Cats) - Taylor Swift & Andrew Lloyd Webber

"I'm Gonna Love Me Again" (Rocketman) - Elton John & Bernie Taupin

"Into the Unknown" (Frozen 2) - Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez

"Spirit" (The Lion King) - Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie & Ilya Salmanzadeh

"Stand Up" (Harriet) - Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Ben Platt, The Politician

Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself

Rami Youssef, Ramy



Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series - Drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han, Parasite

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series - Drama

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show



Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Annette Bening, The Report

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig, Knives Out

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name



Best Motion Picture - Animated

Frozen 2

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Lion King

Best Director - Motion Picture

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Todd Phillips, Joker

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Ana de Armas, Knives Out

Cate Blanchett, Where'd You Go Bernadette?

Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart

Emma Thompson, Late Night

Awkwafina, The Farewell

Best Television Series - Drama

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)

Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)

Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)

Charlize Theron (Bombshell)

Renee Zellweger (Judy)





