Breaking: BEETLEJUICE Announces Closing Date; National Tour Will Launch in 2021

Broadway's smash hit musical Beetlejuice will play its final performance at the Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway) on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Final block of tickets now on sale for all performances through Saturday, June 6, 2020. Beetlejuice just broke the Winter Garden Theatre Box Office Record for 8 performances on the week ending December 1, 2019. Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures (Mark Kaufman) and Langley Park Productions (Kevin McCormick) are pleased to announce Beetlejuice will launch a National Tour in the fall of 2021. Cities and dates to be announced shortly.

According to the New York Times, the show's departure will make way for The 2020 revival of The Music Man, starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, to open at the Winter Garden in the fall.

Final block of tickets is on sale through June 6 only, and we'll be having fun until our very last Day-o at the Winter Garden Theatre! pic.twitter.com/FEVjAQbba7 - Beetlejuice on Broadway (@BeetlejuiceBway) December 9, 2019

BEETLEJUICE opened on Broadway on Thursday, April 25, 2019, and was nominated for eight Tony Awards including BEST NEW MUSICAL. Beetlejuice won the Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award for David Korins' scenic design, and Sophia Anne Caruso won the Theatre World Award for her performance as Lydia.

BEETLEJUICE is directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge!), with an original score by Tony Award nominee Eddie Perfect (King Kong), a book by Tony Award nominee Scott Brown ("Castle Rock") & Emmy Award and Tony Award nominee Anthony King ("Broad City"), music supervision, orchestrations and incidental music by Kris Kukul (Joan of Arc: Into the Fire), and choreography by Connor Gallagher (The Robber Bridegroom).

It's showtime, folks! The ghost-with-the-most makes his Broadway debut in this edgy and irreverent musical comedy based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film. Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a demon with a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter unleashes a (Nether)world of pandemonium, and the biggest sandworm Broadway has ever seen.

Ghostlight Records and WARNER RECORDS' release of Beetlejuice - ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING is available for digital download, streaming and on CD and Vinyl. The album is produced by Matt Stine, Alex Timbers, Eddie Perfect and Kurt Deutsch. Beetlejuice - ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING is the top streaming Broadway cast recording of the 2018-2019 season, after hitting 100 million streams last month. "Say My Name," one of the show's breakout showstoppers, was chosen as Amazon's "Alexa Song of the Day" in October. The incredible growth is a result of user-generated content on TikTok, where songs from the album have been used in over one million videos.

BEETLEJUICE is the surprise hit of the 2018/2019 season, steadily increasing sales in the spring, with sales taking off in the summer following the musical's Tony Awards performance which is the most viewed performance from CBS's youtube channel with over 2,496,157 views. Beetlejuice's total advance has continued to increase over the past 17 consecutive weeks, and the average ticket price has continued to rise over that same period.

BEETLEJUICE stars two-time Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman (School of Rock) in the title role, Theater World Award winner Sophia Anne Caruso (Lazarus) as Lydia, Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler (Mean Girls) as Barbara, David Josefsberg (The Prom) as Adam, Obie Award Winner Adam Dannheisser (Rock of Ages) as Charles, and Three-Time Drama Desk Award Nominee Leslie Kritzer (The Robber Bridegroom) as Delia, with Jill Abramovitz (Fiddler on the Roof) as Maxine Dean, Kelvin Moon Loh (SpongBob SquarePants) as Otho, Danny Rutigliano (Holiday Inn) as Maxie Dean, and Dana Steingold (25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee) as the Girl Scout, in a cast of 25 that includes Tessa Alves, Gilbert L. Bailey II, Will Blum, Johnny Brantley III, Ryan Breslin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Brooke Engen, Abe Goldfarb, Eric Anthony Johnson, Elliott Mattox, Mateo Melendez, Sean Montgomery, Ramone Owens, Presley Ryan and Kim Sava.

BEETLEJUICE features scenic design by three-time Tony Award nominee David Korins (Hamilton), costume design by six-time Tony Award winner William Ivey Long (The Producers), lighting design by Tony Award winner Kenneth Posner (Kinky Boots), sound design by five-time Tony Award nominee Peter Hylenski (Frozen), projection design by Tony Award nominee and Drama Desk Award winner Peter Nigrini (Dear Evan Hansen), puppet design by Drama Desk Award winner Michael Curry (The Lion King), special effects design by Jeremy Chernick (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), illusions by Michael Weber (Forrest Gump), hair & wig design by Drama Desk Award nominee Charles G. LaPointe, make-up design by Joe Dulude, physical movement coordinator Lorenzo Pisoni, casting by Telsey + Company and Rachel Hoffman, CSA, dance arrangements by David Dabbon, music producing by Matt Stine, production stage manager Matthew Dicarlo, associate director Catie Davis, associate choreographer Nancy Renee Braun and line producer Jenny Gersten.

BEETLEJUICE is produced by Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, Langley Park Productions, Jeffrey Richards, JAM Theatricals, IMG Original Content, Rebecca Gold, Ben Lowy, James L. Nederlander, Warner/Chappell Music INC., and ZenDog Productions in association with DeRoy Federman Productions/42nd.club, Latitude Link, Mary Lu Roffe, Terry Schnuck, Marc Bell & Jeff Hollander, Jane Bergere, Joanna Carson, Darren DeVerna & Jere Harris, Mark S. Golub & David S. Golub, The John Gore Organization, Ruth & Steve Hendel, LHC Theatrical Fund, Scott H. Mauro, NETworks Presentations, No Guarantees, Gabrielle Palitz, Pierce Friedman Productions, Adrian Salpeter, Iris Smith and Triptyk Studios.

BEETLEJUICE is based on the 1988 Academy Award®-winning Geffen Company motion picture presented by Warner Bros. and directed by Tim Burton. The smash hit comedy starred Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Jeffrey Jones, Catherine O'Hara and Winona Ryder with story by Michael McDowell and Larry Wilson.





