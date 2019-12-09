Jonathan Groff Joins Cast of MATRIX 4

Jonathan Groff has joined the cast of The Matrix 4, according to Collider.

The fourth Matrix film will star Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, who are reprising their roles as Neo and Trinity. Jada Pinkett Smith will return as Niobe. Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II have also ajoined the franchise.

Groff's role in Matrix 4 is currently being kept under wraps.

The film will be directed by Lana Wachowski for Warner Bros. and Village Roadshow. The script was co-written by Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell with Wachowski, who is producing alongside Grant Hill.

Production on Matrix 4 is set to start early next year.

Jonathan Groff first rose to prominence with his performance as Melchior Gabor in the original production of the musical Spring Awakening, for which he won a Theatre World Award and was nominated for Tony, Drama Desk and Drama League awards. An Obie Award winner for Prayer for My Enemy at Playwrights Horizons, he returned to Broadway in 2015 to play the role of King George III in Hamilton, a performance for which he earned his second Tony nomination. Among his numerous film and TV credits, Jonathan has a leading role in the Netflix series Mindhunter and is one of the vocal stars of the Disney phenomena Frozen and Frozen 2. He is currently appearing as Seymour in the hit Off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors at The Westside Theatre.

Read the original article on Collider.





