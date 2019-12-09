VIDEO: Meet the London Cast of BE MORE CHILL

C-c-c'mon! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the viral hit musical Be More Chill is making its UK premiere this February at The Other Palace, and we're getting a first look at the cast that's bringing Jeremy Heere, Michael Mell, The Squip, and more to life in this new video. Check it out below!

The leads roles of Jeremy Heere will be played by Scott Folan (recent credits include Mother of Him at Park Theatre, Damned By Despair at The National Theatre) and Michael Mell by Blake Patrick Anderson (previous musicals credits include Straight Dave in Pet Shop Boys' Closer to Heaven and Starlight Express).

Two former Queens join the Be More Chill company in the shape of Renee Lamb and Millie O'Connell. They both starred in one of Britain's most celebrated and popular new musicals: Six: The Musical. Renee played Catherine of Aragon in the original Arts Theatre production, and Millie played Anne Boleyn at the Arts Theatre.

Also announced today are: Miracle Chance as Christine Canigula, Stewart Clarke as The Squip, Eloise Davies as Brooke Lohst, James Hameed as Rich Goranski, Miles Paloma as Jake Dillinger, Christopher Fry as Mr Heere and Mr Reyes and Eve Norris (swing) with further company members to be announced.

Be More Chill, which premieres at The Other Palace on Wednesday 12 February 2020, is based on the groundbreaking novel of the same name by Ned Vizzini. With original music and lyrics by Joe Iconisand a book by Joe Tracz, Be More Chill is an international sensation - when the 2015 Original Cast Recording was released by Ghostlight Records, millions of people streamed the album and formed a passionate community of Be More Chill fans, ultimately leading the musical to receive a Broadway production. Be More Chill will run at The Other Palace through until Sunday 3 May 2020, with a press night on Tuesday 18 February at 7:00pm.





