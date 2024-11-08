Videos You Missed This Week: RAGTIME, WICKED, and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



It's been a busy week on (and off) Broadway! Fall 2024 is here at last, which means that a whole new bunch of Broadway and off-Broadway still set to open in the coming weeks. Catch up on all the latest from the week ending November 8, 2024 with videos from Ragtime, Wicked, Suffs, and more!

Video: Ruben & Trey Santiago-Hudson Talk Joining Forces for THE OTHER AMERICANS

Now running at Arena Stage is a new work by John Leguizamo- The Other Americans. In this video, watch as director Ruben Santiago-Hudson and his son, Trey Santiago-Hudson tell us all about the new play! (more...)

Video: Teal Wicks Is Bringing Shakespeare to a City Near You

In this video, we sat down with & Juliet tour star Teal Wicks to chat about life on the road, where she is looking forward to performing, and why this show now. (more...)

Performers included: Marty Lauter, Chloe Nadon Enriquez, MiMi Scardulla, Colin Cunliffe, Paige Smallwood, Ayla Ciccone Burton, Corinne Munsch, David Merino, Gabi Campo , Brian Russell Care, Maeve Stier ('Mad About the Boy'), Keiji Ishiguro, and Will Ervin Jr. (more...)

Video: Pierre Marais Opens Up About SUNSET BOULEVARD

In this video, Marais reflects on how a role in Newsies at Theatre Under the Stars, a regional theater in Texas profoundly impacted his Broadway career and what is feeding his soul artistically during such a tumultuous time in our world. (more...)

The acclaimed new musical extravaganza, Drag: The Musical, is running now at New World Stages. Hold on to your wigs... this is Drag! Check out new video highlights of the cast in action here. (more...)

In this video, we dive deep into the revolutionary musical Suffs, featuring insights from original cast members Anastacia McCleskey, Tsilala Brock, and Kim Blanck. Join us as we explore the powerful themes, groundbreaking performances, and the incredible journey behind this remarkable show. (more...)

Tammy Faye has taken the stage at the Palace Theatre! The new musical is now in Broadway previews and is set to open on Thursday, November 14. In this video, watch as the cast unpacks their roles and find out even more about the new musical here! (more...)

Teeth officially returned to the stage with star studded, “spooky chic,” sold out crowd at New World Stages in New York City. Catch a first look at the cast in action in this video! (more...)

Just last week, the best of Broadway was at the James Earl Jones Theatre to celebrate opening night of Left on Tenth. Based on Ephron’s New York Times best-selling memoir of the same name, the new play shines a spotlight on second chances in life and love. Watch in this video as the cast and creative team chats more on opening night! (more...)

We know him as Fiyero, Edward Bloom, Carl Hanratty, and more- but how well does Norbert Leo Butz know those characters? We're putting him to the test in the latest edition of BroadwayWorld's Line Please! In this video, watch as he tries to guess which shows he said each of these lines. (more...)

In this video, watch as Ben breaks down Lorin Latarro's choreography for Broadway's Once Upon a Mattress with the help of dance captain Sarah Michele Lindsey and assistant dance captain Wendi Bergamini. Can you keep up? (more...)

Exclusive: Lin-Manuel Miranda Talks With Questlove in QUEST FOR CRAFT Clip

BroadwayWorld is excited to debut an exclusive clip of Lin-Manuel Miranda in a deleted scene from the latest season of Quest for Craft. In the clip, the Hamilton writer recalls the challenges he faced while writing In the Heights. Watch it now! (more...)

The New York premiere of Jez Butterworth’s new play The Hills of California, directed by Sam Mendes, is currently playing Broadway at the Broadhurst Theatre. Get a first look at footage from the production here! (more...)

Video: Safiya Kaijya Harris Is Making NYC Her Town

In this video, we welcome Safiya Kaijya Harris, one of the stars of Our Town, now on Broadway. In the chat we talk about working with Kenny Leon, an ensemble as epic as this, and what it is like to tell a classic story in front of a Broadway audience eight shows a week. This is something that you must see! (more...)

The premiere tour for Wicked kicked off this weekend in Sydney, with film stars Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, Marissa Bode, and Ethan Slater all taking part in the festivities. Take a look at the footage now! (more...)

Up next at Manhattan Theatre Club is Jonathan Spector's Eureka Day, starring Amber Gray, Jessica Hecht, Bill Irwin, Thomas Middleditch, and Chelsea Yakura-Kurtz. Watch as the cast tells us more about the new play in this video. (more...)

Swept Away has swept into the Longacre Theatre. The new musical is officially in previews on Broadway and is set to open on November 19. Watch in this video as the cast and creative team talk more about what the new musical is all about! (more...)

Get an exclusive first look at Signature Theatre's A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by Burt Shevelove and Larry Gelbart. (more...)

The music of Ragtime plays on at New York City Center until November 10! The annual gala presentation for 2024 is the sweeping, powerful musical adaptation of E.L. Doctorow’s novel of the same name features music by Stephen Flaherty, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, and a book by Terrence McNally. An all-star cast brings the iconic characters to life onstage. Watch in this video as the cast unpacks their roles. (more...)

Luke Brady will play the title role in Hercules which begins next year in London's West End. Get a first look at the music video for 'Go the Distance' featuring Brady here! (more...)

See footage of the cast of the Tony-award winning musical ANNIE rehearsing in New York City ahead of the limited engagement at The Theater at Madison Square Garden! (more...)

Video: Audra McDonald Sings in New GYPSY Promo

Directed by six-time Tony Award-winning Director George C. Wolfe, GYPSY is coming back to Broadway later this month. Watch all four stars and listen to a small clip from 'Everything's Coming Up Roses' in this brand new promo video. (more...)