Video: Teal Wicks Is Bringing Shakespeare to a City Near You

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Welcome to another Edition of The Roundtable on BroadwayWorld! This week we welcome Broadway Superstar Teal Wicks on the road with & Juliet.

Teal Wicks is a Broadway mainstay. She has done everything from Cher to Elphaba. If there is an iconic role, most likely Teal Wicks has played it! She is currently hitting the road, across the whole country, with & Juliet! We sat down to chat about life on the road, where she is looking forward to performing, and why this show now.

Wicks has established herself as a leading lady of Broadway originating the roles of Lady in The Cher Show, Mary Barrie in Finding Neverland and Emma Carew in the revival of Jekyll & Hyde. Teal made her Broadway debut as Elphaba in Wicked after playing the role to critical acclaim in the Los Angeles and San Francisco companies. Off-Broadway and across the US she has created lead roles in the premieres of The Blue Flower (Second Stage/A.R.T.), Piece Of My Heart (Signature Theater NYC), The Ballad of Little Jo (Two River Theatre), Last Days of Summer (George Street Playhouse), Life of the Party (Theatreworks, w/ Andrew Lippa), and Fahrenheit 451 (59E59). As well as starring in productions at Signature Theatre, The Muny, Broadway Sacramento, Goodspeed Musicals, Casa Mañana, Bay Street Theater. TV/Streaming appearances include “Étoile” and “The Peripheral” on Amazon, “The Night Agent” on Netflix, “NCIS: New Orleans,” “Evil,” “Elementary,” “The Good Wife,” “Chicago Justice.” Teal has brought her unique powerhouse performance to stages worldwide from intimate NYC cabarets to international orchestras and can be heard on various cast recordings.

About The Roundtable

The Roundtable is a show about art & artists! From the best of Broadway, TV, Film, Music, and Social Media, there is something for everyone! From the biggest stars on Broadway to up & coming musicians to legendary movie stars, The Roundtable aims to shed light to those using their voices for change and to entertain. After over 300 episodes and over one million viewers of The Roundtable on YouTube & The Broadway Podcast Network, the show begins airing exclusive weekly episodes on Broadway World every Friday. From Ann-Margret to Bianca Del Rio, you just never know who will show up!