Video: Ruben & Trey Santiago-Hudson Talk Joining Forces for THE OTHER AMERICANS

Now running at Arena Stage is a new work by John Leguizamo- The Other Americans. Leguizamo himself stars in the drama, which is directed by Tony Award-winning actor, writer, and director Ruben Santiago-Hudson. The play is a family affair, because making his Arena stage debut as 'Nicky' is Ruben's son, Trey Santiago-Hudson.

The Other Americans follows Leguizamo as Nelson Castro, a Colombian-Puerto Rican laundromat owner determined to give his family a better life—but at what cost? When his son returns home from a mental wellness facility, Nelson's world unravels. Committed to protecting his family and business, he tackles racial and identity challenges to achieve his dream, proving his success. In this gripping tale of resilience, Nelson must navigate morality's murky waters to salvage his future.

"John wrote this play with the intention of having it be really authentic, so we're constantly morphing it to make it more real," Trey told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "It's super exciting to work on every single day. Also, it's so cool to be the first person to portray this character. Discovering all of these characters together has been incredible."

Ruben revealed that the play will go on to have a future run in New York City. "I think [the play] is incredible and perfect now, but it's always wonderful to have a chance to reexamine," he explained. "I did that with August Wilson for years- examining and refining the work. Sometimes you an overexamine it! So I want to fall into the pocket and let every get comfortable and celebrate."

In this video, watch as both tell us more about the new play!