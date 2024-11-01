Video: Safiya Kaijya Harris Is Making NYC Her Town

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Welcome to another edition of The Roundtable on BroadwayWorld! This week we welcome Safiya Kaijya Harris, one of the stars of Our Town, now on Broadway.

Safiya was born and raised in Miami, Florida and is a proud alumni of Carnegie Mellon University. Last summer, Safiya was in the ensemble and understudied “Ophelia” in Hamlet, Shakespeare in the Park. She can act. She talks about her journey to classic pieces of acting, all while still releasing original music, creating art, and living that truthful artistic life.

In the chat we talk about working with Kenny Leon, an ensemble as epic as this, and what it is like to tell a classic story in front of a Broadway audience eight shows a week. This is something that you must see!

About The Roundtable:

The Roundtable is a show about art & artists! From the best of Broadway, TV, Film, Music, and Social Media, there is something for everyone! From the biggest stars on Broadway to up & coming musicians to legendary movie stars, The Roundtable aims to shed light to those using their voices for change and to entertain. After over 300 episodes and over one million viewers of The Roundtable on YouTube & The Broadway Podcast Network, the show begins airing exclusive weekly episodes on Broadway World every Friday. From Ann-Margret to Bianca Del Rio, you just never know who will show up!

Photo Credit: Daniel Rader