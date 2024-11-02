Character Breakdown: RAGTIME Cast Unpacks Their Roles

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The music of Ragtime plays on at New York City Center until November 10! The annual gala presentation for 2024 is the sweeping, powerful musical adaptation of E.L. Doctorow’s novel of the same name features music by Stephen Flaherty, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, and a book by Terrence McNally. An all-star cast brings the iconic characters to life onstage.

"I think the thing that I most admire about [Tateh] is his resilience in the face of adversity and othering and xenophobia... all of that," explained Brandon Uranowitz of his character. "It's also the love that he has for his daughter and the length she will go to make her happy and to survive anything that comes their way.

"I think that Father represents a certain type of person in the world," added Colin Donnell. "He's a nice foil for what else is happening. He's a guy who is stuck in his ways. As the world is progressing, he's trying to push back against it as he goes along."

Watch as the cast unpacks their roles and find out even more about the production here!