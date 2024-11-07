Video: Pierre Marais Opens Up About SUNSET BOULEVARD

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Join your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo, on the latest episode of Survival Jobs with the wonderfully gifted actor Pierre Marais who spills the tea on the groundbreaking production of Sunset Boulevard currently playing a the St. James Theatre on Broadway. Marais discusses what makes this adaptation of the musical so unique for the cast and audiences, what it is like working alongside icons Nicole Scherzinger and Mandy Gonzalez, and being a multi-hyphenate artist in 2024.

Before closing out with a fun game of Name that Lyric: Andrew Lloyd Webber Edition, Marais reflects on how a role in Newsies at Theatre Under the Stars, a regional theater in Texas profoundly impacted his Broadway career and what is feeding his soul artistically during such a tumultuous time in our world.

The episode opens with Samantha and Jason reflect on the uncertainty of the 2024 Presidential Election and how important the musical Suffs and other art are during this time.

Lastly, the exclusive video interview can be found here on Broadway World, while the audio-only version of the episode is available on popular platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or any of your other favorite podcast apps. Tune in now for insights, inspiration, and entertainment!