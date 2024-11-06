Character Breakdown: TAMMY FAYE Cast Unpacks Their Roles

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tammy Faye has taken the stage at the Palace Theatre! The new musical is now in Broadway previews and is set to open on Thursday, November 14.

On playing the title character, Katie Brayben explained: "It was daunting at first because [Tammy] is such and incredible character. She's not shy and retiring- she's there! She's the most wonderfully in the moment person, which is also what acting is. Deep-diving in all of their videos online and reading their biographies, I was like, 'Wow, what a ride!' Who wouldn't want to be involved in that story?"

"I'm trying to tap into the psyche and humanity of someone who, to be fair to him, is probably just doing his best to get through life," added Christian Borle. "I started watching some videos of him, obviously, but then I realized that I didn't want to do an impersonation. It don't look like him... so it was just about what James Graham wrote and the broader story that they wanted to tell. That's how I tapped into it."

Watch as the cast unpacks their roles and find out even more about the new musical here!