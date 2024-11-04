Video: WICKED Movie Cast Attend Australia Film Premiere

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The premiere tour for Wicked kicked off this weekend in Sydney Australia, with film stars Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, Marissa Bode, and Ethan Slater all taking part in the festivities. Take a look at the footage now!

Upcoming tour locations include New York, London, Los Angeles, Sydney, and Mexico City. The Los Angeles premiere, taking place on November 9th, will be live-streamed and broadcast across E! News and Fandango.

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard. The first part will be released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025. Tickets for Wicked, including some advanced screenings, are now on sale. Find out how you can see the film early with an Amazon Prime membership here.