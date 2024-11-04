Exclusive: Lin-Manuel Miranda Talks With Questlove in QUEST FOR CRAFT Clip

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BroadwayWorld is excited to debut an exclusive, never-before-seen clip of Lin-Manuel Miranda and Questlove in a deleted scene from the latest season of Quest for Craft. The digital series sees Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson exploring the distinct themes that defined their pursuit of craftsmanship including uncertainty, self-reflection, authenticity, and persistence.

In the clip, the Hamilton writer recalls his difficulties while writing In the Heights and the challenges he faced in moving forward with the material without collaboration. "That's when I kind of said, 'I'd be happy to work with another playwright to figure this out,'" Miranda explains. "That's when I found Quiara [Alegría Hudes] and once Quiara came aboard, it wrote fast." Watch the exclusive clip above!

In the full episode, which was released last month, Miranda touches on how he remains committed to his ideas and the importance of holding onto the passion that fuels oneself.

Filmed at the iconic Electric Lady Studios, which was commissioned in New York in 1968 by Jimi Hendrix and has hosted nearly every major recording artist, Quest for Craft dissects the creative processes, aspirations, achievements, and insights of influential figures across diverse crafts. Through candid interviews, personal anecdotes, animations, and documentary-style segments, the series delivers insightful reflections on craftsmanship and the individual paths of these creatives, while also uncovering the distinct themes that define their journey. Available on YouTube, the Season Four episodes began rolling out on October 16 and also includes special interviews and insights from notable experts.

The first three seasons of Quest for Craft have featured several exciting guests, including SNL comedians Michael Che and Fred Armisen, GRAMMY Award-winning musician/artists Mark Ronson and Anderson.Paak, and American singer-songwriter and poet Patti Smith, among others. The series has earned many industry awards including the Webby Awards, Shorty Award, Brand Film Award, and the Drum Awards across multiple categories.