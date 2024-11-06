Video: Audra McDonald Sings in New GYPSY Promo

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ready or not, here comes Audra! Directed by six-time Tony Award-winning Director George C. Wolfe, GYPSY is coming back to Broadway later this month.

Broadway’s ultimate tale of mothers and daughters, ambition and fame, and the lengths we’ll go in pursuit of the American dream. GYPSY is suggested by the memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee and features a book by Tony Award Winner Arthur Laurents, music by Tony and Academy Award Winner Jule Styne, and lyrics by Tony, Grammy, Academy Award and Pulitzer Prize Winner Stephen Sondheim, choreography by four-time Tony Award nominated Camille A. Brown, music direction and supervision by Andy Einhorn, and additional orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Daryl Waters.



Led by six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald (Rose), Gypsy will also star Tony Award Winner Danny Burstein (Herbie), Joy Woods (Louise), Jordan Tyson (Dainty June). Watch all four and listen to a small clip from "Everything's Coming Up Roses" in this brand new promo video for the revival.

