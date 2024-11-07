Video: Ben Does the Spanish Panic with Choreo from ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ben is back with Dance Captain Dance Attack! Join your Broadway buddy, Ben Cameron (Wicked, Aida, Footloose, Broadway Sessions), as he goes into the studio to learn original Broadway choreography from the folks who know it best... the dance captains!

Viewers are encouraged to learn the choreography along with Ben and the dance captains in this fast paced, often hysterical, look into the world of some of Broadway's hardest working players. Click here to learn all about what Dance Captains do and here to watch previous episodes!

Watch as Ben breaks down Lorin Latarro's choreography for Broadway's Once Upon a Mattress with the help of dance captain Sarah Michele Lindsey and assistant dance captain Wendi Bergamini. Can you keep up?