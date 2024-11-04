The Broadway Cast: SUFFS Stars Anastacia McCleskey, Tsilala Brock & Kim Blanck

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Just ahead of Election day, The Broadway Cast dives deep into the revolutionary musical Suffs, featuring insights from original cast members Anastacia McCleskey, Tsilala Brock, and Kim Blanck. Join us as we explore the powerful themes, groundbreaking performances, and the incredible journey behind this remarkable show.

In this episode, Ben leads an insightful conversation that captures the essence of Suffs, celebrating its impact on the Broadway landscape and the stories of the women who fought for suffrage. Our talented guests share personal anecdotes, behind-the-scenes experiences, and the emotional connections that make Suffs a must-see production.

Watch the full episode in this video and check back next Monday for an all new episode. Plus, be sure to follow the show (@TheBroadwayCast) for updates for even more exclusive content and listen to episodes here.