Video: New Highlights from DRAG: THE MUSICAL

Drag is running off-Broadway at New World Stages.
The acclaimed new musical extravaganza, Drag: The Musical, is running now at New World Stages. Written by superstar Alaska Thunderf*ck alongside multi-platinum songwriter Tomas Costanza and chart-topping songstress Ashley Gordon, and directed and choreographed by Spencer Liff, the original musical is now on sale through March 2025.
In DRAG: The Musical, two Drag Houses, both alike in indignity, vie for supremacy in a wig-snatching journey of fashion, family, and forgiveness. After a bitter split, two estranged queens bring their already simmering tensions to a boiling point when they open competing clubs. In this queen-eat-queen tale of spite and survival, there’s only one rule: no lip-synching allowed.
Hold on to your wigs... this is Drag! Check out new video highlights of the cast in action here.
Videos