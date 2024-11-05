Video: New Highlights from DRAG: THE MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The acclaimed new musical extravaganza, Drag: The Musical, is running now at New World Stages. Written by superstar Alaska Thunderf*ck alongside multi-platinum songwriter Tomas Costanza and chart-topping songstress Ashley Gordon, and directed and choreographed by Spencer Liff, the original musical is now on sale through March 2025.

In DRAG: The Musical, two Drag Houses, both alike in indignity, vie for supremacy in a wig-snatching journey of fashion, family, and forgiveness. After a bitter split, two estranged queens bring their already simmering tensions to a boiling point when they open competing clubs. In this queen-eat-queen tale of spite and survival, there’s only one rule: no lip-synching allowed.

Hold on to your wigs... this is Drag! Check out new video highlights of the cast in action here.