Exclusive Video: A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM at Signature Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Get an exclusive first look at Signature Theatre's A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by Burt Shevelove and Larry Gelbart.

The production is directed and choreographed by Signature Theatre Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner, with music direction by Jon Kalbfleisch. The production stars Erin Weaver as Pseudolus, with Cameron Loyal as Miles Gloriosus, Mike Millan as Hysterium, Tracy Lynn Olivera as Domina, and Kuhoo Verma as Philia.

Performances run through January 12th, 2025, in Signature’s MAX Theatre.

It’s a comedy tonight in Sondheim’s zany, hysterical, Tony Award-winning musical romp. In one of the greatest musical comedies of all time, three households reside next to each other in ancient Rome. Just outside their doors, the exploits of a quick-thinking Roman slave, a braggart soldier, a beautiful courtesan, a lovesick young man and others devolve into uproarious chaos in a fast-paced, witty and monumental escapade. With mistaken identities, wily ruses, madcap chases, a love story, and a happy ending of course, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum’s audacious and irreverent spectacle has something for everyone.

The cast of A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum is rounded out by Christopher Bloch as Senex, Sherri L. Edelen as Erronius/Vibrata, Zachary Keller as Hero, Nolan Montgomery as Gymnasia, Kaylee Olson as Tintinabula, Lawrence Redmond as Marcus Lycus, Ryan Sellers as Protean/Geminae, Harrison Smith as Protean, Emily Steinhardt as Panacea, and Hank von Kolnitz as Protean/Geminae. Dylan Arredondo, Rebecca Madeira, and Alicia Osborn are understudies. Graciela Rey and Quincy Vicks are swings.

The creative team for A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum includes Scenic Design by Jimmy Stubbs, Costume Design by Erik Teague, Lighting Design by Jason Lyons, Sound Design by Eric Norris, and Wig Design by Anne Nesmith. Casey Kaleba is the Fight Choreographer, Chelsea Pace is the Resident Intimacy Consultant & Choreographer. Music Preparation is by Scott Ninmer. Ben Bokor is the Copyist. Casting is by Jorge Acevedo. New York Casting is by Whitley Theatrical, Benton Whitley, CSA & Micah Johnson-Levy, CSA. Kerry Epstein is the Production Stage Manager, Genevieve Dornemann and Stefania Giron Zuluaga are the Assistant Stage Managers, Clancey Yovanovich is the Associate Director, Zack Callis is the Assistant to the Director, Daniel Powers is the Associate Choreographer, William Yanesh is the Associate Music Director, Channing Tucker is the Assistant Costume Designer, and Levi Manners is the Assistant Sound Designer.