Exclusive: CABARET Cast Takes the Stage at Broadway Sessions

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ben Cameron's long-running, award-winning, musical theatre variety series, Broadway Sessions, returned last month with cast members from Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, now running on Broadway at the August Wilson Theatre.

Performers included: Marty Lauter ("Popular"), Chloe Nadon Enriquez ("Crazy On You"), MiMi Scardulla ("Never Fall In Love"), Colin Cunliffe ("Dressing Them Up"), Paige Smallwood ("Grow As We Go"), Ayla Ciccone Burton ("I Can Do Better Than That"), Corinne Munsch ("Better Luck Next Time"), David Merino ("For Once In My Life"), Gabi Campo ("So Much Better"), Brian Russell Carey ("A Quiet Thing"), Maeve Stier ("Mad About the Boy"), Keiji Ishiguro ("Toxic"), and Will Ervin Jr. ("Razzle Dazzle"). The event also featured performance by Yale Langworthy ("Before the Summer Ends").

Twice a month, Broadway Sessions welcomes a new Broadway cast/ singers to perform, play games with the audience, engage in ridiculous interviews, open mic and celebrate all things Broadway! This ain't your grandad's cabaret.

Broadway Sessions plays twice monthly at The Green Room 42, on Thursday evenings after Broadway curtains come down. Seating begins at 9:15pm with showtime at 10pm. All seats are just $22 which includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Attendees will also receive a $10 voucher towards food/ drink. There is no minimum. Latecomers and walk-ins are welcome.