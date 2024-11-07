Video: HERCULES UK Star Luke Brady Sings 'Go the Distance'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Luke Brady will play the title role in Hercules which begins next year in London's West End. Previews begin at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on 6 June, and will open on 24 June 2025. Get a first look at the music video for 'Go the Distance' here!

With music by Alan Menken and lyrics by David Zippel, and a brand-new book by Robert Horn and Kwame Kwei-Armah, Casey Nicholaw's production of Hercules, co-choreographed with Tanisha Scott, is inspired by the 1997 animated film of the same name from Walt Disney Studios. The feature film, directed by The Little Mermaid filmmakers John Musker and Ron Clements, and written by Clements, Musker, Donald McEnery, Bob Shaw and Irene Mecchi, won Best Animation Feature at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards and was nominated for the Academy Award or Best Original Song for Go the Distance.

Disney's Hercules is a musical adventure in a class of its own, with music by 8-time Oscar winner Alan Menken, lyrics by Tony Award winner David Zippel and a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn and Kwame Kwei-Armah. Directed and choreographed by Tony Award-winner Casey Nicholaw with co-choreographer Tanisha Scott, this exciting new production features set and additional video design from Dane Laffrey; costume design by Gregg Barnes and Sky Switser; lighting design by Jeff Croiter and sound design by Adam Fisher.