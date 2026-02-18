HEATHERS Off-Broadway to Present ASL-Friendly Performance

The performance will be interpreted by Aileen Cataquet, Jillian Deaton, and Mark Weissglass, under the direction of Kailyn Aaron-Lozano.
Heathers The Musical will present its first ASL-friendly performance on Thursday, February 19 at 7:30 PM at New World Stages. This special performance will be signed by interpreters from Hands On, a non-profit arts service organization whose mission is to provide the services, information, and resources necessary to ensure the Deaf community's active participation in New York's cultural mainstream through the provision of high-quality artistic interpreted theater, dance, performance art and literature.
The performance will be interpreted by Aileen Cataquet, Jillian Deaton, and Mark Weissglass, under the direction of Kailyn Aaron-Lozano.
Heathers The Musical continues its run through September 6, 2026 at New World Stages, following record-breaking demand and multiple house record achievements. Heathers opened to the largest advance in New World Stages’ 21-year history, and has broken the house record four times. Tickets are available at Telecharge.com.
Heathers will also celebrate its one-year anniversary on Monday, June 22, 2026 with the return of the show’s wildly popular sing-along performance. Audiences will receive a special commemorative booklet with highlighted sections to join in with the Heathers company.
Heathers will launch its first-ever US tour opening at The Hippodrome Theatre, Baltimore, MD. in May 2027 with dates through 2028 to be announced. The cult classic musical, which has had three smash hit West End productions and three UK tours, will also return to the UK in Summer 2026. Another production will play Australia and New Zealand this year, with stops in Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Gold Coast, Canberra, Perth, Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch.
Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of The Heathers – three beautiful and impossibly cruel classmates all named Heather – her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. That is until J.D., the mysterious teen rebel, turns up and teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it’s murder being a somebody.
Heathers stars Kuhoo Verma as Veronica Sawyer; Casey Likes as Jason “J.D.” Dean; Peyton List as Heather Chandler; Jackera Davis as Heather Duke; Elizabeth Teeter as Heather McNamara; Kate Rockwell as Ms. Fleming/Veronica’s Mom; Erin Morton as Martha Dunnstock; Xavier McKinnon as Ram Sweeney; Cade Ostermeyer as Kurt Kelly; Adam Bashian as Ram’s Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach Ripper; and Jimmy Ray Bennett as Kurt’s Dad/Veronica’s Dad/Principal Gowan.