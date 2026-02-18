HEATHERS Off-Broadway to Present ASL-Friendly Performance

Heathers The Musical will present its first ASL-friendly performance on Thursday, February 19 at 7:30 PM at New World Stages. This special performance will be signed by interpreters from Hands On, a non-profit arts service organization whose mission is to provide the services, information, and resources necessary to ensure the Deaf community's active participation in New York's cultural mainstream through the provision of high-quality artistic interpreted theater, dance, performance art and literature.

The performance will be interpreted by Aileen Cataquet, Jillian Deaton, and Mark Weissglass, under the direction of Kailyn Aaron-Lozano.

Heathers The Musical continues its run through September 6, 2026 at New World Stages, following record-breaking demand and multiple house record achievements. Heathers opened to the largest advance in New World Stages’ 21-year history, and has broken the house record four times. Tickets are available at Telecharge.com.



Heathers will also celebrate its one-year anniversary on Monday, June 22, 2026 with the return of the show’s wildly popular sing-along performance. Audiences will receive a special commemorative booklet with highlighted sections to join in with the Heathers company.